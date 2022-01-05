NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QA Mentor has established a new strategic Staffing and Recruitment division from a separate Canadian based entity – Quality IT Group. It will operate under the umbrella of QA Mentor, Inc. and concentrate on identifying highly skilled Information Technology talents and serving our clients and customers across Canada. This strategic move will allow Quality IT Group to become one stop shop to identify best in class IT Professionals across multiple technologies and industries for short-term, long-term, contract-to-hire, full time placements, temporary, part time opportunities and concentrate on nearshoring capabilities for testing services.
Dinker Radhakrishnan, co-founder and newly appointed Director of Quality IT Group will be heading this Staffing and Recruitment Canadian division. Dinker brings over 13 years of industry experience in IT, Quality Assurance, Support, Business Analysis, IT management and Delivery. He has supported multiple projects for clients such as Bell Canada, D+H, Amerisource Bergen, 3Ireland, Schneider Electric and Vodafone Italy.
"We are very excited to have Dinker helping us to expand our footprint in new regions with strategic concentration around Staffing and Recruitment services for Canada" said Ruslan Desyatnikov, Founder & CEO of QA Mentor, Inc. "We are excited to have several clients already requesting us to fill some positions in Ontario, Canada region and we are looking forward to accelerated expansion with aggressive placement targets".
About QA Mentor, Inc.
QA Mentor is multi-awards winning a CMMI Level 3 SVC + SSD v1.3 appraised, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 20000-1 certified leading software testing company headquartered in New York. With 313 global QA resources in 6 different countries offering more than 30 QA Testing Services and covering all time zones, QA Mentor is a global leader in Software Quality Assurance and Testing space. Serving 427 clients from Fortune 500 to start ups in 28 countries, QA Mentor supports applications in 9 different industries. With unique products propositions from a crowdsourcing platform with a pool of 12,000 crowdsourced testers to a test management platform, unique and economical services offerings and QA education from e-learning and corporate training, QA Mentor continues its growth, expansion and footprint around the globe.
Media Contact
Ruslan Desyatnikov, QA Mentor, Inc., 212-960-3812, support@qamentor.com
SOURCE QA Mentor, Inc.