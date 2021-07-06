BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ezCheckPrinting and virtual printer from Halfpricesoft.com allows both Quickbooks online and desktop users to virtually eliminate recurring check printing costs. Quickbooks customers can easily print on blank check stock with a single user version purchase of this business check writer.
"Quickbooks and Quicken customers say goodbye to recurring check fees by printing on blank check stock with ezCheckprinting and virtual printer combo." said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge.
Printing with ezCheckPrinting and virtual printer is easy and convenient for new and seasoned QB/Quicken customers. Customers need only to enter the date, payee's name and amount payable to the payee. New customers can download and try this software at no cost by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-printer.asp.
Halfpricesoft.com has also added a network version for QuickBooks online version compatibility. If customers need to share the same account information and write checks, there is now a 3-user, 6-user and other network options available (prices vary). There are no hidden or recurring costs!
Features and highlights included are:
- Supports multiple clients
- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to
- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used
- Write an unlimited number of checks
- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information
- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats
- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks
- Customizable report features that are easy to use
- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.
Starting as low as $99 for the QuickBooks compatible version (ezCheckPrinting single user plus Virtual Printer), ezCheckPrinting prints professional looking checks and automated check writing accessible to any size business. To learn more about this check writer software, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-printer.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Contact Information
Casey Yang, Director
8201 164th Ave NE, Suite 200
Redmond, WA 98052
Email: contact@halfpricesoft.com
Fax: (866) 909-6448
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com