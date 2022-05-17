QC Laboratories, Inc., a leading non-destructive testing and inspection lab supporting the Additive Manufacturing, Aerospace, Defense, & Space Industries, announced today it has successfully completed the certification process to become a Recognized Service Supplier under the rigorous American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) process. Categorized under the Nondestructive Inspection (NDT, NDE, NDI) category, QC labs has demonstrated a commitment to safety and quality and conformity to recognized industry standards and applicable ABS Rules.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QC Laboratories, Inc., a leading non-destructive testing and inspection lab supporting the Additive Manufacturing, Aerospace, Defense, & Space Industries, announced today it has successfully completed the certification process to become a Recognized Service Supplier under the rigorous American Bureau of Shipping(ABS) process. Categorized under the Nondestructive Inspection (NDT, NDE, NDI) category, QC labs has demonstrated a commitment to safety and quality and conformity to recognized industry standards and applicable ABS Rules.
The ABS certification process validates competencies and capabilities through documentation review, facility audit, and a practical demonstration.
"Recognition as an Approved Service Supplier through ABS shows our customers our dedication to safety and validates our deep knowledge of NDT for marine structures. With the rise of additive manufacturing for marine applications, we're positioned to help the commercial marine and offshore industries resolve supply chain issues by adopting industrial 3D printing." said Jose Crespo, General Manager of QC QC Laboratories, Inc.
QC labs holds multiple certifications from NADCAP, FAA, ASNT, EASA, and ISO, as well as corporate approvals from numerous aerospace, aviation, and defense manufacturers.
ABOUT ABS
ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. ABS works with clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance, and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets focused on the safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions.
ABOUT QC LABS
QC Laboratories, Inc. (QC Labs) is an industry-leading Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection service provider incorporated in the State of Florida in 1965 with branches in Hollywood, Florida, and Cincinnati, Ohio. QC Laboratories is a well-established leader in providing all disciplines of NDT services across diverse industrial classifications. With its team of NDT Inspectors and AWS certified welding inspectors, the company also performs weld inspections and welder certifications. Additionally, it specializes in high-precision thickness measurements for pipes, storage tanks, and marine vessels. QC Laboratories' best-in-class technicians are certified to the highest industry standards, including NAS410 and ASNT Levels I, II, and III. Service capabilities are reinforced by its presence in robust industrial markets across the United States. QC Laboratories is also a pioneer in performing non-destructive testing for additively manufactured aerospace components and is a founding member of the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA). For more information, please visit http://www.qclabs.net.
