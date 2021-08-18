LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global AgTech market today, announced that QcifEye from California-based food-tech start-up Qcify, has been selected as winner of the "Post Harvest Monitoring Solution of the Year" award in the 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Driven by AI and deep learning algorithms, the QcifEye AI Sensor uses a network effect to make field machines continuously smarter. Installed as a sensor box over an existing processing line, it no longer requires an expensive overhaul of an entire production line. QcifEye can be integrated into existing lines, reducing the overall investment.
Additionally, the Qcifeye AI Sorter combines cutting edge sensors with inexpensive compressed air technology to remove unwanted elements. The sorter can be added on to the Qcifeye sensor at any point to make the quality control and sorting process run seamlessly. The 24/7 objective monitoring allows for optimized line control and the defect image database results in unseen traceability.
Because the QcifEye AI Sorter uses compressed air, there is no need for expensive vacuum systems. The QcifEye AI Sorter works without human intervention, reducing labor costs and giving processors a return on investment of under a year.
"We need big data in order to make food production and processing more efficient, safer and more reliable. This means the ability to rapidly analyze information in order to adjust and improve. By automating in-line monitoring with AI and deep learning, we can optimize the processing line and precisely label each type of object," said Raf Peeters, Founder and CEO of Qcify Inc. "Combined with the staff shortages due to increasing labor costs and COVID-19, processing lines have become very subjective and reactive. Our QcifEye assures the highest and most consistent quality available. Thank you to AgTech Breakthrough for recognizing our innovation and ongoing commitment to streamlining the industry."
The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"Growing production volumes are pushing existing processing lines to their limits. Most feature too many pieces of stand-alone equipment, requiring too much manual monitoring and adjustment. This results in too little data collection to increase efficiency and optimize processes," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AgTech Breakthrough Awards. "Qcify's patented cutting-edge technology, QcifEye, is transforming the food processing industry by delivering the highest possible quality. Congratulations to Qcify on winning 'Post Harvest Monitoring Solution of the Year' for 2021."
About AgTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural technologies, services, companies and products. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, automation, IoT and robotics, food quality, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com.
About Qcify
Qcify is a dynamic young company built on decades of industry expertise. The Qcify systems employ Silicon Valley technology to bring much-needed quality control to the global food industry. Qcify's fully automated vision systems provide users with highly accurate digital reporting, and the revolutionary network-effect approach improves the experience for every existing customer with every new unit deployed. Product data derived from Qcify systems has many applications that can help optimize processing lines and manage inventory.
