ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kukulu, a 3D premier mobile game created by Qene Games, launched on devices running iOS in October 2021. It's a free-to-play endless runner game that's set in the African landscape.
Players will take on the role of Kukulu, a brave chicken, in the epic magical adventure game. The goal of the game is for players to escape the slaughterhouse, running from the small village through a suburban city and into an enchanted forest.
Along the journey, players will face their foes, but they'll have the help of two magical guardians, the crow, and the pigeon. The guardians will drop magical items for Kukulu to use to help avoid any obstacles that come her way.
Kukulu mobile game already has more than 50,000 installs and won the Best Media and Entertainment Award at the AppsAfrica Awards in June of 2018.
The game is similar to Subway Surfers, which has become a global hit in the mobile gaming world. However, the big difference is the integration of African culture into the game, which has a fairy tale land setting.
Kukulu features free levels, awesome graphical user interfaces, a great story, costumes, boosters and powerups, and collecting coins. It's a brilliantly fun game for all ages and interests.
The game came from the desire to create a game where children from Ethiopia could grow up learning about and understanding their culture's values through digital and media platforms.
Earlier this year, Qene Games made the first successful electronic purchase of Kukulu through the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia. This marked a significant milestone for the startup company. Players can now pay to unlock the full version of Kukulu and enjoy the game to the fullest.
In some countries such as Ethiopia, that wasn't possible, as people there didn't have access to pay that way. That all changed earlier this year with the purchase agreement, and Qene Games is excited to announce the re-launch of the product for the intended audience.
Beyond Kukulu, Qene Games has plans to launch a puzzle slider game known as Feta in 2021. That game will also feature the culture of Ethiopia, as well as the traditions and foods enjoyed by so many people there.
Kukulu will be available in October 2021 for all devices running iOS in the Apple App Store.
About Qene Games
Qene Games is an award-winning pan-African game development studio based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. As the first gaming studio in Ethiopia, we are a team of passionate software developers, mechanical, chemical, and electrical engineers, architects, business majors, economists, and dropouts turned gaming professionals.
