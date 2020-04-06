-- Qingdao City Construction Investment Group signs up to RMB 50 Billion (approximately USD $7 Billion) fund to finance investments in Shandong Province -- Ideanomics' MEG Group will be the beneficiary of approximately 20% of the new fund which will be allocated to purchasing EVs in Shandong province -- Over the course of the year, SSSIG's goal is to sign between three and six similar deals with 20% to 30% of the funds being allocated to MEG for fleet financing