NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qliktag Software Inc. the developers of have announced that its Qliktag Platform is the first platform to support GS1 Digital Link as a means for consumers and other stakeholders to access SmartLabel®.
The Qliktag Platform is an enterprise grade SaaS platform for enabling everyday consumer products and items as connected smart products with internet identifiers and web accessible URLs. Qliktag has been a SmartLabel® solutions provider for brands & manufacturers looking to deploy & manage SmartLabel® since the early days of the SmartLabel consumer transparency initiative spearheaded by the Consumer Brands Association (CBA) formerly the Grocery Manufacturers Association. The company recently announced the launch of a GS1 Digital Link configuration & resolver feature on January 21st 2021 which establishes it as the first platform and solution provider to offer GS1 Digital Link as a means to activate SmartLabels®.
"Several brands have dedicated QR codes on their packaging for consumers to be able to access SmartLabel®. Others, have been hesitant due to packaging real estate being limited or having to have multiple 2D codes. Separate QR codes for marketing information, supply chain requirements and SmartLabel® aren't always practical" comments Neil Sequeira, Director of Product & Marketing at Qliktag Software Inc. "The addition of GS1 Digital Link support to the platform means brands can now have a single 2D code on their packaging which can take a user to the SmartLabel® but also to the supply chain information, promotions and other digital experiences. A single code on the packaging can be resolved to unlimited information and digital experiences including the SmartLabel® based on a set of rules and context of who scans the code and what information is required." Neil adds.
"The GS1 Digital Link standard allows brands and manufacturers to go beyond the SKU level information and deliver more granular BATCH/LOT level information or even information at a serialized item level data. This opens the way for SmartLabel® to deliver the next level of consumer transparency information beyond the SKU such as targeted product recalls, food safety applications, warnings on best before dates, spoilage, traceability and more" says Dilip Daswani, CEO at Qliktag Software.
"Traditionally, a product is tied to a SmartLabel® URL and the URL address effectively is tied to a specific system or solutions vendor delivering the SmartLabel page making everything tightly bound. With the GS1 Digital Link, after the product code is scanned, the request goes to a GS1 Resolver where the product is identified and then redirected to the SmartLabel® page (or other experiences) based on the routing rules setup and defined by the brand / manufacturer. This democratizes things and gives the brand control over where the scans should be directed. Regardless of the system or solutions vendor delivering SmartLabel® or other digital experiences the same single 2D code on the packaging delivers." he concludes.
Version 3.2 of the Qliktag Platform released at the end of January 2021, is the first platform in the market which features direct support for designing, deploying and managing v2.x specification SmartLabel® as well as GS1 Digital Link support as a means to activate it. The platform offers free sign up with forever free plans and paid plans suited for both small businesses as well as large enterprises with multiple brands, divisions and custom integration and deployment requirements.
About Qliktag Software
Qliktag Software Inc. is an innovator of software solutions that bridges the gap between brands and buyers, fostering trust, stronger relationships and more personalized connections between the two.
Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the Qliktag Platform for IoT connected smart products is a one of a kind platform, raising everyday consumer products as "Smart Products" through an internet identifier and a "digital twin" for each batch, product or serial instance. This allows the product to send or receive information over the internet throughout its life cycle, enabling a wide range of smart applications & business processes from transparency, traceability, authentication, personalization, activation, customer engagement and more.
