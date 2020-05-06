ZUG, Switzerland, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo, an investment intelligence leader and provider of best-of-breed analytics and world-class indices, has announced the expansion of the STOXX Factor Index suite to include a family of ESG-screened indices. The STOXX ESG-X Factor Indices provide sustainability-driven investors with ESG-screened indices that can target similar levels of factor exposures as the STOXX Factor Indices, while controlling for unintended exposures. These factor exposures are derived from the institutionally tested analytics of Axioma Factor Risk Models.
With the addition of the STOXX ESG-X Factor Indices, the STOXX index portfolio now includes ESG-screened versions of more than 50 benchmarks that meet the responsible-investing criteria of leading asset owners. The suite offers ESG-X versions of global, regional and emerging markets benchmarks, including ESG-X versions of the EURO STOXX 50® and the STOXX® Europe 600. The STOXX ESG-X screening methodology relies on Sustainalytics' expertise as the leading independent global provider of ESG data. Companies involved in controversial products including controversial weapons, tobacco production, and thermal coal, as well as companies in breach of the Global Standards Screening principles, are excluded from the benchmark universe.
"Built with our institutional factor expertise and ESG-screened index construction rules, these indices offer a new tool to help factor investors achieve their sustainable investing strategies. We are pleased to offer these alongside the recently launched STOXX Factor Indices as two, parallel families with the highest precision factor exposures for benchmarking and investment management," said Holger Wohlenberg, Chief Business Officer of Qontigo.
Complementary to the STOXX Factor Indices, the STOXX ESG-X Factor Indices are comprised of five single factors – Value, Momentum, Size, Low Risk, Quality – and a Multi-Factor index that combines all five signals. The indices are available for universes covering Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, US and Globally.
For more information, please visit https://www.stoxx.com/factor-indices-esg-x
About Qontigo
Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the company's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of STOXX, DAX and Axioma, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London.
About STOXX
STOXX Ltd. is Qontigo's global index provider, currently calculating a global, comprehensive index family of over 10,000 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50, STOXX Europe 50 and STOXX Europe 600, STOXX Ltd. maintains and calculates the STOXX Global index family which consists of total market, broad and blue-chip indices for the regions Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific and sub-regions Latin America and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) as well as global markets. STOXX is the administrator of the STOXX® and DAX® indices under the European Benchmark Regulation and exercises control over all benchmark administration processes within Qontigo.
STOXX indices are licensed to more than 600 companies around the world as underlyings for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), futures and options, structured products and passively managed investment funds.
