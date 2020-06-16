SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QST Solutions, a leading manufacturer of MEMS inertial sensors and solutions, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Utah-based Inertial Sense to become a licensed reseller of its performance inertial-GNSS modules that combine high performance sensors with industry-hardened sensor fusion algorithms.
The modules from Inertial Sense complement QST's existing product offering, which includes a wide range of MEMS sensors and solutions for consumer, automotive, and industrial applications.
"We are pleased to be partnering with Inertial Sense," said QST Corporation CEO Zhen Sun. "Their innovative products such as dual GNSS compassing and cm-level RTK GNSS positioning help to expand our sensor offering with advanced functionality, while their leading algorithm and hardware design deliver superior performance, size, power, and cost."
Inertial Sense CEO, Thomas Bennett commented: "QST's footprint and knowledge as a global sensor and solutions manufacturer will extend our sales reach while delivering world-class support for our customers and products. We are excited to be working with QST as we continue on our path of developing autonomous navigation solutions for a world in motion."
In addition to calibrated and temperature-compensated modules complete with sensor fusion, the Inertial Sense solutions come with a full suite of hardware and software development and evaluation tools, including hardware development kits, a sophisticated data visualization and data logging tool, and an open source software development kit (SDK).
For more information, contact QST sales at sales.us@qstcorp.com or visit https://www.qstcorp.com/inertial_gnss_module.
Applications
- Drone flight control and camera gimbal stabilization for aerial surveying, infrastructure inspection, and agriculture
- Navigation and stability control for autonomous robotic ground vehicles used in last-mile delivery, precision agriculture, and self-driving trucks and cars
- Traction control; boom, bucket, and cab attitude; and positional awareness in construction and material handling equipment such as cranes, excavators, and forklifts
Module Functionality
Product / Features
µIMU
µAHRS
µINS + RTK GNSS
µINS + Dual
Dual IMUs (gyro + accel), barometer, magnetometer
√
√
√
√
GNSS receiver supporting GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou
√
√
√
√
Attitude (roll, pitch, yaw, quaternions, DCM)
√
√
√
Inertial velocity and position
√
√
RTK (cm-level position)
√
√*
Static GNSS heading
√*
*RTK and GNSS Compass functionality not available concurrently
About QST Solutions, Inc.
QST Solutions, Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of QST Corporation, a leading sensor platform company engaged in the development and marketing of MEMS sensors and solutions to simplify advanced perception, measurement, and control in consumer, automotive, and industrial applications.
QST has global R&D and sales and support centers in the United States, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The Company is actively involved in R&D, with a broad sensor and solutions product line including magnetic sensors, accelerometers, pressure sensors, performance inertial-GNSS modules, 6-axis IMUs, intelligent sensors, light sensors, magnetic switches, encoders, and sensor modules.
The company was founded in September 2012 and has a robust IP portfolio, with over 83 patents issued. QST has strong investor backing and earlier this year completed a 350 million Yuan B+ round of equity financing. Participating investors include Walden International, Xiaomi, Junyida Capital Management, Jiuyou Fund, Jiangsu Runcheng, Lingang Science Innovation Investment, New Alliance Capital, and GP Capital.
Learn more at https://www.qstcorp.com/
Contact:
Doug Vargha
Senior Director, Product Marketing
650-460-9768
About Inertial Sense
Founded in 2013, Inertial Sense, Inc. is making precision and autonomous movement so easy it can be included in nearly any type of device. With an initial focus on small workhorse devices such as robotic commercial mowers, last-mile delivery vehicles, precision agriculture, and industrial supply chain equipment, Inertial Sense is transforming how the world moves.
Headquartered in the heart of Utah's Silicon Slopes, just 30 minutes south of Salt Lake City, Inertial Sense is building a world-class team of roboticists, perception engineers, and software developers.