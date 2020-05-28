OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of more than 80 in 2019 for its high-touch customer service and support as judged by an ongoing independent survey of its customer base.
NPS judges the likelihood that QTS customers will purchase again or recommend QTS services to another company. The NPS customer survey is independently administered and calculates overall customer satisfaction and brand perception. Customers rated QTS highly in a range of service areas, including its customer service, physical facilities, processes, responsiveness and service of onsite staff and the 24-hour Operations Service Center.
2019 marked the fourth consecutive year QTS has led the data center industry in NPS. QTS' target of 80 or above is in line with NPS scores of companies well-known for their customer service including Starbucks Corporation and Apple Inc. and is approximately double the average NPS score for data center companies (42).
QTS' Service Delivery Platform, the industry's first fully digitized data center orchestration interface, remains a key driver of the Company's leading customer satisfaction scores. Following the COVID-19 outbreak, QTS reported significant increases in usage of its API-driven Service Delivery Platform that allows customers to manage and optimize data center infrastructure remotely through full digitization, meeting critical market needs and further enhancing its customers' experience.
Examples of remote access and capability include provisioning multi-cloud and site-to-site connectivity and real-time bandwidth management, viewing and managing real-time power utilization, full visibility of customers' inventory of assets within the data center and executing online ordering.
"Continued improvement in our industry-leading NPS score reflects the valued partner approach we take with every customer," said David Robey, Chief Operations Officer, QTS. "In addition, as many businesses transition to a remote workforce during this uncertain time, our customers' ability to remotely monitor and manage their infrastructure through a software-defined data center platform is truly differentiated in the data center landscape."
