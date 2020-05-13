OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced it has been selected as a qualified partner of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program. QTS has obtained certification for NVIDIA's program that enables customers to rapidly deploy their AI projects in a NVIDIA DGX certified data center environment.
Companies across a variety of industries benefit from rapidly deploying AI systems, but many face a fundamental challenge: access to modern data center facilities in the right locations to support the high performance computing (HPC) infrastructure required for today's deep learning and AI workloads.
The NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program solves this by connecting businesses with world-class data center colocation services through a qualified network of partners, all of which have the facilities and expertise to make AI deployments faster and easier.
QTS operates 24 data centers encompassing over 7 million square feet and 900+ megawatts of gross available utility power serving the world's largest enterprises, hyperscale customers and government organizations. QTS can now provide customers with access to NVIDIA DGXTM AI compute infrastructure integrated into QTS' Service Delivery Platform (SDP), the industry's first true software-defined data center solution that enables organizations to view, manage and optimize their data center environments remotely with ease.
QTS' SDP empowers customers to interact with their data and QTS services by providing real-time visibility, access and dynamic control of critical metrics (including predictive capabilities) across hybrid IT environments from a single platform.
"We are thrilled to join the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program as it signals QTS is highly qualified to support organizations with their AI initiatives and simplify deployment," said Tag Greason, QTS Chief Hyperscale Officer. "Our API-driven Service Delivery Platform will be particularly beneficial for these sophisticated customers seeking optimum visibility and flexibility into their fully-integrated compute intensive AI environments."
"Building an enterprise AI infrastructure can be a significant challenge for many organizations." said Tony Paikeday, Director of DGX Systems at NVIDIA. "QTS data centers are optimized for the unique demands of AI infrastructure, and becoming a qualified NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program partner enables QTS to help customers simplify and speed their DGX deployments."
As a qualified partner in the DGX-Ready Data Center program, QTS customers can now deploy NVIDIA DGX systems and DGX reference architecture solutions from DDN, Dell EMC, IBM Storage, NetApp, and Pure Storage, with speed, simplicity, and an affordable op-ex model.
Because HPC systems require maximum uptime and power, QTS data centers provide an ideal home with a 99.999% uptime record and visible roadmap towards executing on their commitment to run on 100% renewable energy by 2025.
About QTS
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.
