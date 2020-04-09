OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced increasing momentum attracting new customers in the financial services sector.
In 2019, QTS signed incremental recurring revenue from new and existing financial services customers representing approximately a 90% increase over incremental revenue signed within the financial vertical in 2018. New customers signed included one of the world's largest financial institutions who chose QTS for a multi-megawatt hybrid colocation solution deployed in its Chicago, IL mega data center powered by 100% renewable energy.
The global financial institution chose QTS for its ability to provide highly-scalable and proximate capacity for a secure development environment leveraging AI, machine learning and predictive analytics to assist in making better business decisions on how they operate their trading platforms.
The customer has deployed a strategic testing, research and development environment powered by 100% renewable energy in QTS' Chicago mega data center supporting its real-time trading activity at the Chicago financial exchanges. QTS hosts the financial institution's back end data analytics that enable predictive modeling of future activity on its key trading platforms.
This customer joins more than 200 existing QTS financial services customers including several of the world's largest banks, insurance companies, credit unions, wealth management and publicly-traded financial services firms. QTS is able to offer these customers low latency connectivity and a financial marketplace that facilitates partnerships and connections across digital platforms in fully secure and compliant environments. This includes critical compliance certifications and accreditations for SOC 2, HITRUST, PCI DSS, FISMA, ISO 27001 and more.
"We are pleased to support many of the world's largest financial institutions and their pursuit of improving operational and service efficiencies," said Clint Heiden, Chief Revenue Officer, QTS. "Financial services firms are increasingly turning to QTS' carrier-neutral data centers for high capacity, low latency solutions that are compliant and strategically located in close proximity to the world's top financial centers."
About QTS
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.
Media Contact:
Carter B. Cromley
(703) 861-7245
carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com