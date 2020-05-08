OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, announced today that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Virtual Conference scheduled for May 12 – 14, 2020. QTS is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.
- Berenberg USA Virtual Conference 2020 scheduled for May 18 – 20, 2020. QTS is scheduled to participate on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
- RBC Capital Markets Datacenter / Connectivity Virtual Conference scheduled for May 27, 2020. QTS is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time.
- REITweek: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference scheduled for June 2 – 4, 2020.
- Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Virtual Communications Conference scheduled for June 16 – 17, 2020. QTS is scheduled to participate on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
About QTS
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.
Investor Relations Contact
Stephen Douglas, EVP Finance
ir@qtsdatacenters.com