OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced significant increases in usage of QTS' Service Delivery Platform (SDP) engineered to manage and optimize data center deployments.
The Company attributes the increases in demand to services and capability that align with the requirements of a dramatically expanded remote workplace in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Customers' ability to remotely monitor and manage their infrastructure through a software-defined data center platform is truly differentiated in the data center landscape. Examples of remote access and capability include provisioning multi-cloud and site-to-site connectivity (Switchboard) and real-time bandwidth management, viewing and managing real-time power utilization (Power Analytics), full visibility of customers' inventory of assets within the data center (Asset Manager) and executing online ordering. This software-defined orchestration capability is now top of mind for decision makers responsible for their company's outsourced IT infrastructure.
The Company reported that the number of new, unique logins to SDP has increased approximately 30% over the last three weeks. QTS also reported that its top SDP users are spending nearly twice the amount of time on the platform -- 62 minutes compared to 36 minutes three weeks ago. In addition, non-customer market interest has grown significantly over the same period as QTS has facilitated nearly 100 unique SDP demos, representing a 400% increase in velocity. In response to increasing connectivity needs tied to remote workplace requirements, since the beginning of March QTS has signed total IP bandwidth upgrades representing a 700%+ increase over the same period in 2019.
"Working remotely is a new challenge and opportunity that many in Corporate America are currently facing. The Internet and online workplace are now mission critical in our daily lives," said Jon Greaves, Chief Technology Officer, QTS. "QTS customers are benefiting from greater control over their IT environments and in the current environment, decreasing risk at the same time through a digitized orchestration capability that largely has not existed in the data center industry previously."
Following several years of intense focus and execution, QTS has successfully accomplished its goal of digitizing its external and internal systems. This includes the integration of industry-leading software platforms including Salesforce, the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to enable enhanced internal efficiency and operating capability for QTS employees. Externally, SDP is the industry's first software-defined data center platform which empowers customers to interact with their data and QTS services by providing real-time visibility, access and dynamic control of critical metrics across hybrid IT environments from a single platform. Through continued innovation, the platform continues to lead the industry in data center services delivery, as evidenced by QTS' industry-leading customer satisfaction results.
