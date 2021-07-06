LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuadraNet is a Los Angeles-based Hybrid IT Infrastructure provider leveraging 20 years of experience developing, managing, and implementing technologies while servicing thousands of customers. QuadraNet serves high-value clients in the U.S. and internationally.
"We are extremely happy to be joining Sandler Partners' portfolio of 200+ market-leading suppliers. QuadraNet provides diverse solutions around the full IaaS service stack, including flexible self-service and fully managed EDGE/Hybrid/Private Cloud solutions, as well as traditional bare metal and colocation Data Center Infrastructure products," said Clifton Martin, QuadraNet's Director of Sales.
Established in 2003, Sandler Partners delivers best-in-class cloud, colocation, business continuity, and security solutions to thousands of technology agent partners across the United States.
"We're excited to be adding QuadraNet to Sandler Partners' portfolio of technology providers. Their methodology around cloud enablement and laaS, as well as QuadraNet's position as one of the leaders in hosting and data center solutions in Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, and several other cities is a great fit for many of our agents across the country," said Caleb Tucker, Senior Vice President at Sandler Partners.
"Sandler Partners does an incredible job keeping their technology partners informed with the latest technology in the market while leveraging quality, innovative solutions and management. QuadraNet's experienced team delivers the ideal business solutions for the best price-performance investment. Customers who integrated QuadraNet cloud services benefit from flexibility, reliability and scalability of an enterprise-ready cloud. We look forward to the possibilities made available thanks to this partnership with Sandler Partners," said Ilan Mishan, QuadraNet Founder & CEO.
QuadraNet operates ten data centers strategically located nationwide, with a primary infrastructure footprint of over 50,000 Sq. Ft. across two facilities in Los Angeles, CA.
ABOUT QUADRANET
Founded in 2001, QuadraNet has been helping large enterprises to SMB customers worldwide deploy a complete suite of enterprise-grade IaaS Solutions, with a diversified footprint in 8 cities and 10 Interconnected facilities. QuadraNet is a globally recognized cloud solution provider with the Best-in-class responsive 24x7 customer support. To find out more about QuadraNet please contact us at 1-888-5-Quadra sales@quadranet.com.
ABOUT SANDLER PARTNERS
Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2020, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 11th straight year. Over the years, we've expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colocation, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from more than 200 suppliers through a network of expert technology sales partners—agents, VARs and MSPs—to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise-level organizations nationwide.
