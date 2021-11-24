LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuadraNet is a Los Angeles-based Hybrid IT Infrastructure provider leveraging 20 years of experience developing, managing, and implementing technologies. Servicing thousands of high-value clients in the U.S. and internationally. QuadraNet offers everything from basic colocation racks, to instantly available virtual server instances, to fully customized and configured hybrid cloud packages.
Current Deals:
Colocation in Los Angeles
25% off Full Rack + 50% Off First Month on each 12 month term. Full Rack 20A 120V starting at $599.00, including 200Mbps Bandwidth, 1Gbps Port and 3Gbps DDoS protection. For partial cabinets pricing, please contact sales.
QuadraNet's Los Angeles Century datacenter is conveniently located near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). This state-of-the-art and SOC 2 Type 2 audited facility features raised-floor, redundant power delivery, automated and manually monitored environment control, and on-site 24/7 support.
QuadraNet operates ten data centers strategically located nationwide, with a primary infrastructure footprint of over 50,000 Sq. Ft. across two facilities in Los Angeles, allowing for geo-diversity and connectivity optimization, along with no charge for data transferred between the data centers.
25% Off QNOutpost Cloud Services
The digital transformation of 2022 is starting today. Enterprises are building the most effective solutions customized for their needs, leveraging multiple IaaS solutions. For Cyber Monday QuadraNet is offering 25% off of its flagship Cloud Services. QNOutpost offers no ingress/egress charges, and no additional API call fees. It also includes Free Virtual Firewalls via Security Groups, Free Route Tables, and Free Private Cloud Network. Call to investigate and initiate your transformation today.
Although the Holiday season is about sharing, some businesses like to operate their applications solely through exclusive access on single-tenant machines with dedicated resources. This year QuadraNet is waving the standard set-up fee and offering Buy 3 get 1 Free on its dedicated servers. Affordable and powerful high performance servers are spread out across multiple locations racked and stacked ready for deployment. All specs and bandwidth can be configured and customized to specification requirements.
Don't miss out on 1U Supermicro Server, an Intel Xeon E3-1230 Quad Core 3.20Ghz starting at $39 a month, and DUALIntel Xeon E5620 Quad Core 2.40Ghz starting at $59/Month. Services include features such as 20TB Monthly Public Transfer, remote reboot, remote power control, and 1000Mbps Public Network Uplink. QuadraNet provides true 24/7/365 on-site support along with robust premium network blends in each of their enterprise-class locations, ensuring maximum uptime.
Giving Is a Two-Way Street.
QuadraNet rewards those who refer business to them! If you know of a company who needs a reliable, flexible, exceptionally supported IaaS and Cloud solution provider, whether you have an immediate opportunity or a future one, let QuadraNet know about it and they will assist with all the heavy-lifting. Their team will work with the customer directly to find them the perfect solution.
During this Holiday Season we are extremely gratefully and would like to pause to say Thank You! to those who have made our progress possible. Happy Holidays from Team QuadraNet.
ABOUT QUADRANET
Founded in 2001, QuadraNet has been helping Enterprises to SMB customers worldwide deploy a complete suite of enterprise-grade IaaS Solutions, with a diversified footprint in 8 cities and 10 Interconnected facilities. QuadraNet is a globally recognized cloud solution provider with the Best-in-class responsive 24x7 customer support. To find out more about QuadraNet please contact us at 1-888-5-Quadra. sales@quadranet.com.
