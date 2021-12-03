HIGHLAND PARK, Mich., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qualfon, a full-service marketing solutions and contact center service provider, announced today that it has acquired LeadVision Media ("LVM" or "LeadVision"), a leader in the digital demand generation space. Through its diverse network of internet properties, LeadVision delivers relevant, audience-targeted advertisements to consumers.
Together, Qualfon and LeadVision will expand their service offerings in lead generation, customer acquisition and value-added digital marketing solutions to both new and existing clients in the education, insurance and consumer financial services vertical markets.
LeadVision is a pioneer in digital lead generation for the education industry and is focused on providing new avenues of growth in the sector. It also owns and operates, RevenueAds, its own affiliate network as a traffic source as well as MyDegree.com, a complete source for information about obtaining a college degree.
Qualfon CEO Mike Marrow said, "The acquisition of LeadVision is another step in fulfilling our Mission – to be the best and make each person's life better. This acquisition brings industry-leading digital demand generation capabilities to Qualfon and its customers, offers a host of best-in-class outsourcing solutions to LVM's clients while at the same time creating new positions and advancement opportunities in a relevant and high growth market."
"We are excited to join the Qualfon family. This partnership will help us expand our services to our clients by offering unique solutions that were not available before as well as opening up new markets for our advertisers and publishers. We believe this partnership goes beyond the business opportunity when we look at how closely aligned our two companies are in our shared values – to further each person's professional and personal development and to make each person's life better," said, Matt Stowe, CEO of LeadVision Media.
About Qualfon
Qualfon is a full-service business process outsourcing (BPO) company offering full customer lifecycle management including traditional and digital demand generation, end-to-end integrated marketing, multichannel customer engagement, print and fulfillment solutions. Qualfon helps companies reduce costs and deliver superior customer experiences. Approximately 14,000 employees serve international brands across many industries, and its intelligent outsourcing locations span the United States, the Philippines, Guyana, Mexico, Costa Rica and India. Qualfon practices its mission to "be the best and make each person's life better," by investing in its employees to ensure better care for clients and customers.
About LeadVision Media
Founded in 2005, LeadVision Media is an internet-based advertising agency specializing in lead generation on a cost per lead basis through various traffic sources. Through its diverse network of internet properties, it delivers relevant, audience-targeted advertisements to consumers. The Company has been focused on growing in the education vertical by opening up new avenues of growth in the sector. LeadVision also owns the best of vertical website MyDegree.com. It also owns and operates its own affiliate network as a traffic source - RevenueAds.
