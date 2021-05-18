HIGHLAND PARK, Mich., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qualfon, a full-service business process outsourcing (BPO) provider, has released the results of a recent employee satisfaction survey showing 89% of employees would recommend working at Qualfon to a friend or family member. The 8.2% increase from 2020 and 13.8% from 2019 is a testament to the work Qualfon is doing around the world to help increase employee satisfaction.
Every two weeks Chief Executive Officer, Mike Marrow, sends out a one-question survey to all 14,000 employees. The voluntary You Matter with Mike survey offers a direct line of communication with the CEO himself, requesting feedback on topics such as personal development, resources, technology and culture. Qualfon uses the responses, including open anonymous comments from employees, to drive workplace improvements. Job satisfaction is measured to detect opportunities in all 27 sites by listening to both onsite and remote workers. The results are then presented to all employees via video walls, team meetings and town halls.
"We value our employees' feedback and strive to make continuous improvements," said Marrow. "We want to help impact not only their lives, but the lives of their family members and the quality of the communities they live in."
Qualfon's Mission Office, a dedicated team of 80 professionals, ensures our company lives out the person-focused philosophy and allocates budget to the following five programs to support employees and their communities:
- Care@Work: Promotes a trusting and caring environment, where employees can feel like they are part of a family through care coaches, career growth opportunities and emergency assistance programs.
- Learn@Work: Creates an environment where people are encouraged to explore new skills and apply their full vocation through skill development, continuous improvement tools, training and higher education programs provided by Rochat School of Business.
- Give@Work: Encourages employees to get involved beyond their work tasks and actively participate in supporting the needs of our communities through volunteer programs.
- Fun@Work: Transforms our locations into environments where people can share common hobbies, learn and bond through entertaining clubs and celebrations.
- Communicate@Work: Inspires people to further understand the organization's values, plans and goals through biweekly surveys, monthly newsletters and employee appreciation programs.
During the pandemic, it was even more critical for Qualfon to keep employees safe while maintaining business continuity for its clients. Qualfon's Care@Work program partnered with New Generations Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps aid underserved communities, to create a COVID-19 emergency fund for employees all around the world. The program has donated money and/or PTO to those in need of relief due to the pandemic and has provided over 200,000 dollars to more than 600 employees for their medical or housing expenses. Global, certified counselors are also available to employees 24 hours a day resulting in over 3,000 care sessions annually. The recent You Matter with Mike survey results reflect Qualfon's efforts to care for its people throughout the pandemic.
"Qualfon's mission is to be the best and make each person's life better," Marrow says. "It's through our employee engagement efforts and @Work mission programs that increase our You Matter with Mike scores year over year."
Employee satisfaction often helps fuel referral programs, which have proven to be effective at finding outstanding candidates. The employee referral program has helped Qualfon achieve higher fill rates by meeting staffing needs for its clients. Most employees first hear about Qualfon through a friend or family member, instead of ads or job fairs. This allows recruiting to get ahead of the curve and gain access to qualified applicants when hiring picks up.
"As someone who works closely in creating new recruiting strategies for our sites, it's been reassuring to see the feedback we've received from our own employees after such a unique year. We want to keep growing our company and it all starts by providing the best experience possible for our employees and future candidates," says Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition, Brandon Ammons.
Having an excellent reputation in the community is critical for long-term success, sustainability and staffing. Based on recent feedback on Glassdoor and Comparably, Qualfon is recognized as an employer of choice by both past and present employees. With a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Comparably, not only did Qualfon's culture land first place among its competitors, but also scored A's across the board in diversity, CEO ranking and professional development. Qualfon was also ranked the number one BPO company to be recommended to a friend on Glassdoor.
"Taking the time to analyze internal and external survey results helps provide clarity for our company's strengths, weaknesses and overall rankings," Ammons says.
