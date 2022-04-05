New Marketing Motion Enables Teams to Intelligently Leverage Salesforce and Conversations on the Corporate Website to Drive Pipeline Without Forms Across the Evolved Buyer Journey
SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qualified, the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce, today launched the Pipeline Cloud, a revolutionary new set of technologies and processes that help modern B2B companies generate more pipeline, faster and more cost-effectively than ever before. Built on a Salesforce-connected corporate website, the Pipeline Cloud gives teams insight into account-based buyer intent with Qualified Signals, helps sellers engage prospects with Qualified for Outbound, helps marketers convert ad spend with Qualified for ABM, and connects sellers and buyers in instant sales meetings, right on the website, powered by Qualified Conversations.
There have been seismic shifts that impact the way that B2B companies need to operate to meet the modern buyer's expectations, meaning companies need to deliver smarter, faster-buying experiences. Today, 27% of buyers abandon forms altogether and instead educate themselves elsewhere, like a competitor's site (Gartner). Another 80% of buyers fill out forms with false information to prevent calls and emails from sales reps (LinkedIn; Forrester). The impact of forms results in the website visitor to Marketing Qualified Leads (MQL) conversion rate being at an all-time low. This phenomenon is called the "rise of the anonymous buyer." When buyers are in research mode, they do it without divulging personal information.
This is why conversations are key: when sales reps have real-time conversations–timely, personalized, one-click-to-meeting conversations–with their best buyers, right on their website, pipeline materializes. Every piece of the Pipeline Cloud motion is designed to drive buyers back to a Salesforce-connected website, to engage them in a conversation that converts and delivers a stellar buying experience. When conversations happen, pipeline happens.
Companies need to deliver better experiences to buyers. The Pipeline Cloud creates a seamless experience for buyers and sellers through five key pillars of the motion:
SALESFORCE-CONNECTED WEBSITE
- By connecting a company's website with Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM, sellers get crystal-clear visibility into who's visiting their site. Sellers can also see which companies they work for, if there are any open sales opportunities, and how they're exploring their content.
BUYER INTENT SIGNALS
- With the foundation of a Salesforce-connected website, revenue teams can track an account's activity. Qualified Signals leverages first-party buyer intent data and AI-driven insights to tell companies which accounts are in-market to buy. By understanding these signals of buyer intent, revenue teams can iterate their go-to-market strategy and optimize a team's time and efforts.
ACCOUNT-BASED MARKETING
- When companies can see what accounts are surging with intent, marketing teams can prioritize which accounts to target more easily. With Qualified for ABM, marketers can build audience segments and execute targeted campaigns that position a seller's brand top of mind and drive buyers back to their website with every click.
OUTBOUND OUTREACH
- With Qualified for Outbound, your sales team can use buying intent signals to create high-converting outbound sequences. Sellers can prioritize target accounts with the highest propensity to buy and craft hyper-personalized email campaigns based on exactly what buyers have been researching. A focused outbounding strategy means personalized messages that buyers are more likely to engage with, and click through to your website to learn more.
REAL-TIME CONVERSATIONS
- Once buyers click through targeted advertisements or email links, they arrive on the corporate website. With Qualified Conversations, sellers and buyers can instantly engage in real-time sales meetings, right on the website, using chat, voice calls, and video. Conversations are king—they fuel the pipeline cloud motion whenever a buyer lands back on your website.
"Every sales and marketing campaign drives buyers to one place: the corporate website. It's time for B2B companies to evolve how they leverage their website to meet with buyers and generate pipeline," says Kraig Swensrud, Founder and CEO of Qualified. "The Pipeline Cloud is the future of pipeline generation. We are thrilled to usher Salesforce customers around the world into this new era."
