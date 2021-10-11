BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new AKM345 GEN3 OTIWTI™ is now available for order and the first units will be shipping over the next few weeks.
"This new oil and winding temperature indicator represents the future of temperature measurement for transformers. We used our knowledge and experience from our previous generations of this product along with great feedback from our customers to add features that support the ever-changing needs and digitization of our industry. We are very excited to better serve our customers needs with this new product and the innovation that it brings to the industry", states Product Manager Phil Caruso.
The AKM345 GEN3 OTIWTI™ utilizes the same great AKM bellows technology that has been trusted for over 50 years and includes numerous improvements and additional features. The biggest new feature addition is that of RS-485 MODBUS. The addition of MODBUS to the AKM345 allows for customers to better integrate temperature data into their monitoring systems. Additionally, the AKM345 GEN3 will have IP66 ingress protection and C5-High corrosion protection as a standard, making it the most robust standard temperature indicator available on the market.
Established in 1945, Qualitrol provides condition-based monitoring solutions across the globe for high value electrical assets. We are the largest and most trusted global leader for partial discharge monitoring, asset protection equipment and power grid applications across generation, transmission and distribution systems. At Qualitrol we are defining condition-based monitoring.
