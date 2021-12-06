DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technology and entrepreneurship focused high-quality after-school enrichment programs have been the hallmark of children's education franchise CompuChild for more than 20 years. The quality of CompuChild's programs received another strong validation this year as Dublin Partners in Education (DPIE) decided to work with CompuChild to bring six STEM and STEAM focused classes to elementary schools in the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD).
DPIE is a nonprofit organization with a mission to foster mutually beneficial business, community, and education partnerships in order to maximize resources and enrich learning experiences for all students in the Dublin Unified School District, California. For almost 30 years, DPIE has been engaged in the community to raise funds and deliver student experiences that help Dublin schools maintain their excellence. Currently, DPIE serves a strong and large community of 12,000 students at 12 schools with programs offered within its four pillars of service – Career & College Exploration, Arts Education, Resources for Educators, and Education Enrichment. Through its academy and fund-raising efforts in year 2020, DPIE was able to give back more than $200,000 to the Dublin Unified School District in the form of donations and grants.
Talking about the ongoing collaboration with CompuChild in a press release, DPIE highlighted, "Understanding the importance of hands-on activities and the rapid growth in the world of technology, DPIE made the decision this year to partner with Tri-Valley's CompuChild. This company specializes in fun hands-on technology-based courses aimed at preparing elementary students for the world of tomorrow. We have introduced six new and fun-filled technology courses to the DPIE After School and Summer Elementary Academy this year and even though they are being taught in a virtual format, they are proving to be popular and have received positive feedback from students and parents alike."
Emphasizing the significance of the partnership with DPIE, a senior spokesperson of CompuChild stated, "With such deep-rooted experience in education and a strong sense for the growing needs of children in the community, DPIE's commitment to partner with us is a matter of pride for CompuChild. Our classes on robotics, stop motion animation, logic, reasoning, flowcharting, and electrical circuits are not only being offered throughout the school district, they have seen an extremely high level of interest. We strongly believe that there is no substitute for in-person education, especially for young children but, our success in the online format confirms that CompuChild franchisees can be successful both in the in-person and online formats of education. Our growing list of awards and honors and strong recommendations from existing franchisees affirm our continued commitment to excellence."
CompuChild franchisees offer entrepreneurship, STEM and STEAM focused after-school and enrichment classes for children at elementary schools, after-school centers, preschools, community centers and several other venues. With its unique entrepreneurship focus through technology, financial awareness, communication and ethics, CompuChild's franchisees are able to make a positive change in the society by educating children while enjoying a satisfying and independent professional life.
About COMPUCHILD
The CompuChild franchise offers Entrepreneurial STEAM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) focused enrichment programs for children primarily at the pre-kindergarten and elementary school level in the United States and Canada. With its unique focus on entrepreneurial education, strong emphasis on low cost, regular training and constant support to its franchisees, CompuChild strives to be the best children's education franchise. CompuChild's enrichment programs help kindle the spirit of constant learning, innovation, critical thinking, and collaboration for the social good at a very young age.
