WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quality Insights will soon begin offering education and assistance to Delaware residents seeking to find health insurance through the federal marketplace under a cooperative grant awarded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Beginning next month, Quality Insights will deploy a team of certified "Navigators" who will offer free expertise and support to anyone in Delaware seeking to sign up for healthcare through the Federally-facilitated Exchanges for benefit year 2022. The open enrollment period begins November 1, 2021 and runs through January 15, 2022. They will also offer help to those who become eligible for enrollment at other times due to qualifying events, such as losing a job or getting divorced.
The Navigators will help consumers review their coverage options and also complete eligibility and enrollment forms. While these free services are available to anyone, Quality Insights is especially seeking to make an impact in vulnerable and underserved populations, including communities with lower access to health coverage and disparities in health outcomes due to lack of coverage.
"As a non-profit committed to health equity and better healthcare for everyone, we know the difference that access to affordable care makes in the lives of people and the health of communities," Sven T. Berg, MD, Quality Insights CEO said. "That's why we are excited to offer Navigator services and strongly encourage those in need of assistance to reach out."
To be notified first when Quality Insights Navigator services are available, visit http://www.qualityinsights.org/navigator, provide your contact information, and a member of the team will reach out as soon as services are available.
For more information about coverage options, consumers can also visit HealthCare.gov or CuidadoDeSalud.gov or call the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596, which provides assistance in over 150 languages. TTY users should call 1-855-889-4325.
##
This project is supported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $856,770 with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.
About Quality Insights
Quality Insights is a mission-driven company focused on using data and community solutions to improve health and health care quality. We support and collaborate with government agencies, payers, providers, patients and families, and community organizations. Our services include quality improvement consulting; provider, stakeholder and patient engagement; secure data collection, validation, analytics and reporting; and effective, comprehensive and collaborative education and learning. Quality Insights' employees and consultants support quality initiatives from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Veterans Health Administration (VHA), state governments, private payers and more.
Media Contact
Marc McCombs, Quality Insights, 1 800.642.8686 Ext: 2267, mmccombs@qualityinsights.org
SOURCE Quality Insights