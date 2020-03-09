ORLANDO, Fla., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint Mobile, one of the nation's fastest growing wireless companies offering the absolute lowest priced wireless service, and Quality One Wireless (Q1, LLC), a global leader in wireless distribution, are excited to announce the availability to order Samsung's Galaxy S20 series of devices on MintMobile.com.
Quality One Wireless will once again serve as the exclusive fulfillment provider for the Samsung Galaxy S Series for Mint Mobile. "The Mint Mobile and Quality One Wireless ecommerce partnership continues to be a potent combination, and we are honored to support their latest launch, the new Samsung Galaxy S20 on launch day," said Mike Hodge, Director of Online Sales for Q1. "Devices continue to be a rapid growth opportunity for Mint Mobile and our partnership with Quality One continues to grow. We are excited to bring the latest technologies in an Android device to new and existing Mint Mobile customers," said Aron North, CMO of Mint Mobile.
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Series features a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Display, 64MP camera, and 8K video snap shooting that promises to revolutionize both mobile videography and photography.
Availability
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series is available for immediate purchase.
About Q1
Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers. Other services include customization for niche markets, IOT, M2M solutions, engineering, quality control, 3PL and 4PL logistics, supply chain management, handset insurance, and buy-back and trade-in programs. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.
About Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile is a mobile wireless provider that offers the lowest prices for talk, text and data plans in the U.S. on the nation's most advanced 4G LTE high-speed network with no contracts and no overages. The service was developed by Ultra Mobile in 2016 for the online shopper who is looking for flexible wireless options at incredible value. Mint carries the latest devices from Samsung and is available directly from www.MintMobile.com.
