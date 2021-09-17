BETHEL, Conn., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading national critical power service company, Quality Uptime Services (QUS), announced they have acquired Weissco Power, based in Califon, New Jersey. Quality Uptime Services, headquartered in Bethel, Connecticut, is one of the nation's leading independent service providers of UPS and battery preventive maintenance and emergency service programs for critical power equipment across all makes and models. Acquiring Weissco is another step in strengthening QUS's growth nationwide.
"I am extremely excited to have our company join the Quality Uptime Services' team, Said Erik Weiss, VP, Weissco Power Division. "At the crossroad of expanding Weissco or retiring it was a fortunate connection to meet John and his team. We were quick to learn that QUS shares the same vision and customer focused values that we have prided ourselves on over the last 30 years. After a few meetings it was a no brainer to see how great a merger would be. I'm proud of the Weissco Power team and all that we have accomplished, together we've done some great things. I look forward to our continued success in being part of a bigger team and the additional back-office support and expanded services options are a huge benefit to our customers − A win for everyone."
"Eric and team have built an impressive company that provides a strategic platform to launch additional services at Quality Uptime," said John Raio, CEO Quality Uptime Services. "We are excited for the Weissco team members to join the Quality Uptime family so that we can expand on the success they have already achieved thus far."
About Quality Uptime Services
Supporting a national client base across all industries, Quality Uptime Services provides UPS and battery preventive maintenance through a team of factory-trained field service engineers. With over 9 million sq. ft. of raised floor under contract and industry-leading customer retention, clients confidently engage QUS to maintain 100% uptime. Follow Quality Uptime Services: Twitter; LinkedIn; Facebook
For more information on Quality Uptime Services visit http://www.qualityuptime.com or contact Neila Smith, at (203) 528-0189, nsmith@qualityuptime.com.
