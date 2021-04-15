BETHEL, Conn., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quality Uptime Services (QUS), a leading national critical- power service company, announced today that James Uhalt has been named Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Quality Uptime Services, headquartered in Bethel, Connecticut, provides UPS and battery preventive maintenance and emergency service programs for data centers across the United States and Canada.
Uhalt has spent the last 15 years in mission-critical sales leadership roles and brings a unique perspective to service solutions. His background includes third-party UPS service, generator maintenance, large-scale design, build & facility operations, and most recently national-sales leadership for vendor managed-services, facility operations & services for Edge solutions at Schneider Electric.
"I've had the pleasure of knowing Jim for over 10 years now and am very excited that we have added him to the Quality Uptime executive team!" said John Raio, Quality Uptime CEO. "This is a pivotal moment in QUS history. We are excited to capitalize on Jim's leadership skills, forward-thinking strategy and industry relationships."
Uhalt's new role as CRO will include driving revenue growth by leveraging and aligning all revenue-generating departments: Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience, and implementing the right strategies, tools, and metrics that will have the greatest impact on revenue growth. Managing and expanding relationships with vendors and partners and identifying and participating in expansion opportunities through acquisitions and corporate alliances will also be key areas of focus.
"I wanted to be part of a company that is nimble and fast to act upon new industry ideas, potential acquisitions and is passionate about our industry," said James Uhalt, Quality Uptime CRO. "People are ready to reclaim their lives and move their businesses forward. We are excited to be part of that momentum!"
