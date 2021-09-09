BETHEL, Conn., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quality Uptime Services (QUS), a leading national critical- power service company, announced today that Kody Pike has been named Vice President, Business Operations. Quality Uptime Services, headquartered in Bethel, Connecticut, provides UPS and battery preventive maintenance and emergency service programs for data centers across the United States and Canada.
Pike has dedicated the last 10 years in data center operations, build/retrofit, and the maintenance industry. He brings leadership, transformation, and execution in the areas of Critical Facilities Management, OEM and third-party solutions. Pike lead operational efforts in improving and launching service offerings, commercial partner programs, and vendor managed services at Schneider Electric.
"Kody brings valuable process structure to Quality Uptime Services," said John Raio, Quality Uptime Services CEO. "He will provide additional horsepower to the existing teams, in both the field and back office, to help scale the organization into 2022 and beyond. I am very excited to have Kody join our growing team."
Pike will provide strategic and operational leadership that contributes to Quality Uptime Services' growth goals. This includes areas of large complex transformational efforts, quality assurance/control, and integration of strategic initiatives for the company's technical operations leadership team.
"In looking for my next opportunity to grow, I found myself very excited by Quality Uptime's talented people and the overarching commitment to impactful results," said Kody Pike, QUS VP Business Operations. "The data center industry is in a stage of unprecedented expansion requiring innovation and a hyper focus on quality assurance. We are poised to support our clients and partners in this adventure!"
About Quality Uptime Services
Supporting a national client base across all industries, QUS provides UPS and battery preventive maintenance through a team of factory-trained field service engineers. With over 9 million sq.ft. of raised floor under contract and industry-leading customer retention, clients confidently engage QUS to maintain 100% uptime. Follow Quality Uptime Services: Twitter; LinkedIn; Facebook
