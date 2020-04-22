SALT LAKE CITY, SEATTLE, and PALO ALTO, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced a collaboration between Delighted, a Qualtrics company, and Amazon Business. Powered by Delighted, Instant Customer Feedback is a free, new benefit for Amazon Business customers with an eligible Business Prime membership. Organizations can access Delighted's customer experience platform, using their Amazon Business credentials, to uncover customer insights that help improve retention, inspire loyalty, and drive business growth.
With Instant Customer Feedback, Amazon Business customers with an eligible Business Prime membership can:
- Leverage a wide variety of channels, from email and web to mobile apps, to collect and act on both relational and transactional customer experience feedback
- Surface customer experience issues and prioritize actions with automated reporting and dashboards to pinpoint what customers love and what can be improved
- Analyze customer feedback with analytics and reporting functions, including audience segmentation, trends, and other performance metrics
- Route customer feedback to the people who can take immediate action to respond and close the feedback loops with email alerts and feedback digests. Leverage built-in integrations with existing help desk, collaboration, or CRM platforms such as Slack, Zendesk, Stripe, Salesforce, HubSpot, and many more
"Every business, from sole proprietors to large enterprises, should be empowered to improve the customer experience," said Caleb Elston, co-founder of Delighted. "Customer trust and loyalty are more important now than ever, and every interaction can significantly impact a customer's experience with a brand. We look forward to helping the millions of organizations on Amazon Business connect directly with their customers and deliver exceptional experiences."
Acquired by Qualtrics in 2018, Delighted is one of the fastest and easiest ways to take action on customer feedback, which enables innovative brands and organizations of any size to quickly implement a customer experience program across every channel.
