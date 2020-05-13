Qualtrics Announces Powerful New Capabilities to Help Move Brands Beyond Measurement To Cultures That Take Decisive Action To Close Experience Gaps

The world's leading enterprises, and the XM industry's premier partner ecosystem, are building and integrating their experience management programs on Qualtrics' powerful system of action New capabilities help businesses actively support customers and employees by gathering feedback through advanced listening channels, gain deeper insights faster through intelligent analytics, and upgrade workflows that generate actionable recommendations