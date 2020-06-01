SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, announced today that it was named the top leader in the G2's first-ever Grid Report for Experience Management (XM). Qualtrics is the only XM company whose products are listed as a leader in multiple categories, including customer experience and employee experience.
"Qualtrics created the experience management category just three years ago. It has been amazing to see the category take hold as organizations around the world adopt the vision of experience management," said Ryan Smith, co-founder and CEO, Qualtrics. "G2's recognition of experience management as its own category is a validation of how important it is for every organization to understand its customers and employees and take immediate action to close experience gaps. With more than 11,000 brands using the Qualtrics XM Platform, we are excited to continue leading this movement and helping our customers do great things."
G2 releases Grid and Index Reports that rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the report are ranked by customer satisfaction (based on validated reviews on G2) and market presence (based on market share, company size, and social impact). To qualify for the Experience Management category, the company's product should consolidate feedback from a specific, target audience, deliver actionable insights, and close feedback loops.
The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action where organizations like Belkin, CenturyLink, Chobani, Sony, Under Armour, Urban Outfitters, and Yamaha use experience data (X-data™) to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product, and brand. More than 11,000 brands from around the world use Qualtrics to trigger hundreds of millions of actions every year to improve customer experience at every interaction, increase employee engagement, develop products people love, and build brands that resonate with consumers.
