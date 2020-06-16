FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced John Zangardi has joined its Board of Directors. John has extensive experience in digital transformation and has successfully implemented a hybrid multi-cloud strategy across government agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHSS) and the Department of Defense (DOD).
"Whether you are protecting a nation, a multinational company or your hometown bank, the security of your infrastructure is the priority," said Zangardi. "I look forward to working with Qualys to further its powerful unifying cloud platform, which provides an unprecedented, always up-to-date Global IT Asset Inventory for corporations and agencies along with real-time identification and prioritization of vulnerability across the entire attack surface. Qualys is committed to delivering innovative cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions to help both the public and private sector protect against a constantly changing threat landscape. I am eager to be a part of such an important endeavor."
"John is well respected for his success in transforming the infrastructure of both the DHS and the DOD as well as modernizing their cybersecurity operations," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "We are honored to welcome him to our board of directors and gain his valuable insight and guidance as we continue to expand our cloud platform to deliver innovative security and compliance offerings."
About John Zangardi
John is the president of Redhorse Corporation, a technology services company delivering decision quality data to federal government customers. Previously, he worked at Leidos as a senior vice president. He has served as the chief information officer at the Department of Homeland Security, and as principal deputy chief information officer and the acting chief information officer at the Department of Defense. John also served as the deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for command, control, communications, computer systems, intelligence, information operations & space and the acting Department of Navy chief information officer. He holds a B.S. in business administration from the University of Scranton, an M.S. in finance from the Naval Postgraduate School, and a Ph.D. in public policy from George Mason University.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.
The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The Company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.
Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
