FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and FedRAMP Authorized cloud-based IT, security and compliance solution provider today announced the availability of Qualys Remote Endpoint Protection for U.S. federal agencies via a no-cost 60-day pilot.
The Qualys remote endpoint security offering allows security teams to leverage the lightweight Qualys Agent to:
- Complete an up-to-date inventory of all their remote endpoint hardware and the applications they are running
- Ensure remote systems are secure with a real-time view of all critical vulnerabilities, malware and misconfigurations impacting the OS and applications
- Remotely patch and respond to malware on these systems quickly from the Qualys Gov Platform with one click without using the limited bandwidth available on VPN gateways
- Realize visibility in device hygiene by tracking common misconfigurations that leave remote and telework endpoints exposed to exploits
To enable Qualys Remote Endpoint Protection with malware detection, visit: https://www.qualys.com/forms/remote-endpoint/federal
Qualys Remote Endpoint Protection with malware detection allows security teams to gain instant and continuous visibility of remote endpoints, easily detect missing patches and malware, and deploy patches from the Qualys Gov Platform. Patches are delivered securely and directly from vendors' sites to ensure there is little to no impact on external VPN bandwidth.
For federal agencies that already have the Qualys Agent deployed, these systems can be easily enabled to deploy patches via the Qualys Gov Platform, without the need to touch the client systems.
"The entire Qualys team is pleased that during these critical times, we can offer a real solution that will allow U.S. federal agencies to ensure the security of remotely deployed endpoints to support telework," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "Thanks to our FedRAMP Authorized cloud-based implementation, this no-cost pilot will enable agencies to quickly assess and remediate in real time their security and compliance posture and patch remotely deployed devices with the click of a button."
"We're proud to partner with Qualys to provide federal agencies with the security solutions they need as they migrate to the cloud," said Steve Jacyna, director of the Qualys team at Carahsoft Technology Corp. "The dramatic increase in telework across the federal government makes ensuring endpoint security vital. Now through Qualys' 60-day pilot, we can offer agencies these remote endpoint protection capabilities at no cost."
Note:
The initial version supports patching and malware detection on Microsoft Windows 7 and above.
About Qualys Gov Platform
The Qualys Gov Platform is the only comprehensive FedRAMP-authorized IT, security and compliance assessment platform. The platform is easy to implement, easy to use, fully scalable to millions of assets – and consolidates numerous security and compliance apps to offer federal agencies a unified and strategic approach for securing digital transformation initiatives. The platform scales to the largest environments, allowing customers to add coverage, users and services as needed seamlessly. It offers unparalleled ease of deployment and slashes the costs and complexity associated with acquiring, installing and maintaining on-premises security software. Qualys Gov Platform is also on the Approved Products List of the General Services Administration's (GSA) Continuous Diagnostics Mitigation (CDM) program, which requires a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) qualification process.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active commercial and U.S. federal customers including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps commercial and federal organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility while achieving substantial cost savings.
The Qualys Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver critical security intelligence continuously, enabling US federal agencies to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform. Qualys is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.
Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
