FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced that it is a Gartner Peer Insights Customers Choice for Vulnerability Assessment. Customers gave Qualys an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars*, highlighting the breadth of the company's cloud-based solution and integration of patching information to help speed remediation of serious vulnerabilities.
Qualys received 76 verified, anonymous reviews provided by members of its worldwide customer base. Here's a sampling of what Qualys customers are saying:
"Fantastic Vulnerability Management, Manager, Information Security, 10B – 30B USD company."
"Very comprehensive product. We use this for every integration we perform with newly acquired companies and feed the information to our SOC for further action. Qualys has not only been able to handle compliance and vulnerability scanning for our entire core business, encompassing thousands of hosts and endpoints but also for a large number of our integrated business units. It is rolled out during the early stages and crucial to integrations."
"Qualys Rocks!!! Technical Analyst, 10B-30B USD company."
"Qualys is very user friendly, a little training goes a long way. It's easy to configure and run scans and the reporting is clean, descriptive and easy to comprehend. You will see real results using Qualys, and every issue has very clear documentation on what the potential risk and possible solution is. This is a great security tool and is capable of automatically running scans on a schedule or new patch release. Cost of patching is also considered in the reporting and every issue is listed with patch information. Issues without patches may take more time and potentially cost more to resolve. Qualys allows for custom reporting and configuration. You could set it up to only tell you about issues that you find relevant while ignoring the rest, yet you would still have access to see all issues if needed."
"Most Trusted Vulnerability Scanner for Security Tests. Cyber Security Consultant. 250M – 500M USD company."
"Qualys Vulnerability management solution is an excellent benefit to check and update the security level of the infrastructure and our cloud services. It has great capabilities of infrastructure scans, cloud scans and finds the latest vulnerabilities and notify the alerts before those exposed to unwanted parties."
"Qualys – Leading Vulnerability Management Tool. Software Engineer, 50M – 250M USD company."
"Qualys is the leading vulnerability management tool. We can easily find the missing patches in the application, it does not provide any false positives for the scanned application, it has very good results output after the scans, consumer also has a great addon to access the results after the scanning has been completed, mitigation can be done through the suggested measures."
"It is always a pleasure to be recognized by our customers, as we all at Qualys work hard to ensure that we deliver solutions that fit their needs," said Philippe Courtot Chairman and CEO of Qualys. "Our new groundbreaking solution VMDR® (Vulnerability Management Detection & Response) is a very good example of our dedication to customers as it uniquely allows for the discovery, assessment, prioritization and patching of critical vulnerabilities in real time, across their entire hybrid environment all from a single integrated solution. We were also pleased, in that same spirit, to deliver at such critical time a new Free Remote Endpoint Protection Service for customers to ensure the security of their remote users' computer www.qualys.com/remotepatching/."
Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitutes the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
About Peer Insights:
Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit http://www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.
The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.
