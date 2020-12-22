Qualys Researchers Identify 7+ Million Vulnerabilities Associated with SolarWinds/FireEye Breach by Analyzing Anonymized Vulnerabilities across Worldwide Customer Base

Qualys offers free 60-day integrated Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response service to help organizations quickly assess devices impacted by SolarWinds Orion vulnerabilities, SUNBURST Trojan detections, and FireEye Red Team tools, and to remediate and track results via dynamic dashboards