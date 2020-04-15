FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced the immediate availability of its game-changing solution, VMDR® – Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response.
"The Toyota Financial Services team is an early adopter of VMDR," said Georges Bellefontaine, manager of vulnerability management at Toyota Financial Services. "VMDR raises the maturity of our Vulnerability Management program to its next level. It allows additional monitoring of the infrastructure to identify vulnerabilities and weak asset hardening effectively, accurately and in real time to better prioritize needed remediation. The paradigm change is the use of machine learning capabilities to correlate multiple issues discovered by multiple Qualys apps, and in real time join these issues with their metadata and filters to prioritize actionable remediation. VMDR provides focus on actionable issues to drive the reduction of imminent risk without doing the analysis outside of the Qualys platform."
"Qualys VMDR is a real game changer for us, as it integrates several critical security solutions into one, enabling us to devote all of our focus on providing our customers with a holistic solution to meet their Vulnerability Threat Management (VTM) needs," said Ryan Smith, vice president of product at Armor. "Now, we can offer VMDR as part of our security-as-a-service offering and provide customers with visibility across their entire hybrid IT environment. VMDR from Qualys also delivers unprecedented response capabilities including options for protecting remote users, which has become a top priority for CISOs in the current environment."
"In a world where cloud concepts increasingly dominate, with multiple hosted services providing functionality previously owned and operated by on-premises IT, many existing approaches to solving these problems predicated on deployment within a traditional enterprise network are now showing their age. Dragging traffic back to a VPN concentration point will likely not be the preferred method indefinitely, if only for availability and capacity considerations alone. If an outcome of the current crisis is a more enduring entrenchment of remote work for the indefinite future, the changes in enterprise security architecture they precipitate may come to stay. The performance of these services will have to meet or exceed that expected from direct connection to the target – which makes it seem likely that cloud providers in the best position to meet this demand may either embrace these trends directly or become key enablers of new approaches," said Scott Crawford, research vice president, security at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.
"VMDR brings Vulnerability Management to the next level as it provides customers with a comprehensive platform that is easy to use and deploy across complex hybrid environments, which are a challenge for companies to secure," said Rik Turner, principal analyst, Omdia. "Furthermore, VMDR is cloud-native and built with scale in mind; it uses a scanning agent and passive scanning technology to provide accurate telemetry, which positions Qualys to move further into cloud security and traditional enterprise solutions such as EDR and SIEM."
"We are proud to bring our VMDR offering to market. It is the culmination of many years of effort to make vulnerability management an end-to-end solution that cuts across the entire hybrid environment and one that is real time, accurate, easy to deploy and operate," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "I would like to thank our customers who have helped in this endeavor and our engineers, who, despite the current difficulty, have been working from home to finalize and ship VMDR.
To showcase the solution's innovative approach to vulnerability management, Qualys is hosting an online event, VMDR Live, featuring an in-depth demo and Q&A on April 21, at 11 am PT. Register at https://www.qualys.com/vmdrlive. Security professionals can learn more about VMDR and pre-register for a trial at www.qualys.com/vmdr.
Qualys Response to Rapid7 Campaign Against VMDR
Rapid7 recently launched a campaign titled, "It's Time to Quit Qualys; 10 reasons why Rapid7 is worth the switch." Qualys takes issue with this campaign and will offer a point-by-point rebuttal. Please join us on Thursday, April 16, at 11 am PT for Qualys' Response to Rapid7 Campaign. Register at https://www.qualys.com/response-to-rapid7/.
"While in the past, we have ignored competitors' marketing campaigns encouraging our customers to switch solutions, we have decided to call out the many fabricated claims in this Rapid7 campaign," said Courtot. "At this critical point in time when the capability of businesses to fend off hackers has been significantly reduced, security has become even more vital. Our priority must be to help customers rather than take this dire moment to attack competitors. Yet, these claims made by Rapid7 are misleading and, in quite a few cases, blatantly false, which leaves Qualys no choice but to contest them one by one in a public forum."
Additional Resources
- More information on VMDR
- Details on the Qualys Cloud Platform
- Follow Qualys on LinkedIn and Twitter
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.
The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.
Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
Media Contact:
Tami Casey, Qualys
(650) 801-6196
Tcasey@qualys.com