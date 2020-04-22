NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantaira, Inc., a New York based health technology company, announced today it has completed research and development of its ventilator technology and intends to pursue rapid regulatory approval to help with the COVID-19 pandemic. Quantaira 101 is the first technology designed to efficiently and optimally manage ICU patients undergoing mechanical ventilation.
"We are excited to see how the Quantiara 101 platform will reduce patients' time on mechanical ventilation and increase ICU throughput," said Noah Clay, nanotechnology expert and Global R&D Adviser of Quantaira Health. "This is the first platform of its kind. We are exploring our intervention for the benefit of patients undergoing mechanical ventilation and for physicians who are urgently in need of new options."
Remote monitoring features of Quantaira 101 will add further value in the current crisis by reducing exposure risk of ICU staff.
"This platform will make a tremendous difference for the treatment of patients who are critically ill and require respiratory support. Quantaira 101 has the potential to decrease mortality and morbidity by reducing complications associated with mechanical ventilation," said Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, EVP of Patient Access & Medical Affairs at Quantaira Health. "We have devoted our entire R&D resources to bring this technology to patients as soon as possible and to customize it for COVID-19 patients," added Dr. Saadi.
About Quantaira Health
Quantaira Health has assembled a diverse team of pioneering physicians, scientists and engineers dedicated to improving patient health and clinical outcomes. It is a privately held medical technology company based at New York City, USA. "We have come together to create patent-pending technologies to join this fight against COVID-19," said Todd Gross, Quantaira's Chairman.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release are forward-looking that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include but not limited to statements relating to the clinical applications of Quantaira 101 and about Quantaira's technologies. Actual events or outcomes may differ materially from Quantaira's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the timing, success and cost of clinical studies and Quantaira's ability to obtain additional financing. These forward-looking statements represent Quantaira's judgment as of the date of this release. Quantaira disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
