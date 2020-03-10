SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantalRF, an emerging innovator in breakthrough wireless RF technology, today announced that wireless RF veteran, Dr. Ali Fard, has joined as QuantalRF's new Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Alexandre Dupuy, who has had the dual responsibility of both Chief Technology Officer and Chief Science Officer, will now be fully dedicated to advancing the science behind the company's Quantal Technology and expanding the company's patent portfolio as Chief Science Officer.
"I am thrilled to welcome Ali as QuantalRF's new CTO as we continue to mature our novel RF technology and ready it for the commercial wireless markets," said Mike Wrape, Interim CEO for QuantalRF. "We are at an exciting point in our development and Ali's deep RF system's experience, proven track record of successful RFIC tape-outs and strong engineering leadership skills will help accelerate our transition from lab to market."
Dr. Fard was previously CTO for Austrian based EMTensor GmbH, where he led development of a new disruptive electromagnetic tomography based medical imaging device using radio frequencies. Prior to his time at EMTensor, he was part of the management team at Microchip Technology where he contributed to building up their IoT team and product portfolio in WiFi and Bluetooth SoC's. Dr. Fard has over 15 years of industry experience during which time he founded three startups with two successful exits, managed numerous RFIC projects and designed RFIC's for various sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave wireless systems. He holds Doctorate and Master's degrees in Electrical Engineering from Malardalen University in Sweden.
"I'm very excited to join the innovative team at QuantalRF. The company has very interesting and non-conventional technologies to solve the RF world's challenges which is rather unusual in the conservative RFIC engineering community," said Fard. "QuantalRF has a very innovative IP portfolio, addressing needs of both current and future RF transceivers. I am looking forward to advancing our technology alongside a very strong and agile team to adapt to upcoming radio standards and customer needs. QuantalRF is uniquely positioned to offer compelling solutions to our customers."
