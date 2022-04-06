Quantiphi's consistent innovation in AI solutions and data engineering has been lauded with the NVIDIA Partner Network Service Delivery Partner of the Year award for 2021.
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering services company, has been named the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Americas Service Delivery Partner of the Year for 2021.
Quantiphi has earned this accolade for its unique application-first approach for solving customer problems by integrating deep expertise of the NVIDIA AI platform with subject matter expertise across a diverse set of industry verticals.
"Since Quantphi's inception nine years ago, we have delivered 500+ Applied AI solutions for 200+ customers across nine industries globally," said Asif Hasan, Co-founder at Quantiphi. "Winning the NPN Service Delivery Partner of the Year award is a testament to our ability to work backward from customer challenges to help enterprises harness the power of the NVIDIA computing platform. As an AI-first digital engineering company, our goal has been to architect transformation strategies that allow customers to leverage AI for building immersive experiences and driving unprecedented automation and insights. Our collaboration with NVIDIA has enabled us to enter new markets and address unsolved problems across hybrid computing, drug discovery, digital twins, genomics, physics-informed machine learning, and edge computing."
"Customers across industries are developing digital twins and computing infrastructure to transform their businesses with AI," said Craig Weinstein, Vice President of the Americas Partner Organization at NVIDIA. "Quantiphi's AI-first approach and subject matter expertise lead to strategies that enable customers to use the power of NVIDIA AI to create new offerings and smarter operations."
"We are delighted to win this award as we continue to collaborate with NVIDIA to help grow the global footprint of NVIDIA DGX systems, NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise and domain-specific NVIDIA AI SDKs," said Siddharth Kotwal, Head of NVIDIA Practice at Quantiphi. "Developing digital twins and interoperable AI systems to serve our global DGX and cloud-based customers requires creative problem solving, highly specialized engineering, as well as program and change management skills at enterprise scale."
