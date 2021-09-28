MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence IT Services 2021 report. Quantiphi is one among the companies recognized for its AI strategies in the report, which covers a selection of vendors that are most conducive to success in providing AI services in both the short term and the long term
"As AI moves from a 'nice to have' capability to an essential component of the future enterprise, customers need partners with expertise in developing production-grade AI solutions and establishing the right organization, platform, governance, business process, and talent strategies to ensure sustainable AI adoption at scale," says Jennifer Hamel, research manager, Analytics and Intelligent Automation Services at IDC.
The report includes the perception of AI services buyers of both the key characteristics and the capabilities of these providers in the worldwide AI services market. According to the report, "Buyers rated Quantiphi highly for its ability to showcase and co-develop relevant use cases for AI solutions, deliver explainable and trustworthy AI decisions and outcomes, deliver the right value for fee paid, work with hardware and software product partners, and provide appropriate and high-quality resources for an engagement." The IDC MarketScape report also acknowledges Quantiphi's strategies around marketing, alliances, innovation and R&D, increasing revenue per employee, and employee retention.
"At Quantiphi we continue to reinforce our commitment towards democratizing data and AI led innovation. We are proud to be named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for AI IT services worldwide," said Asif Hasan, Co-Founder, Quantiphi. "This recognition validates our approach to building AI-First Digital Engineering solutions. With a broad catalog of industry-focused production grade AI-solutions, we continue to empower the innovation agenda within the enterprise."
According to IDC analysis and buyer perception, Quantiphi is positioned in the Leader category in this 2021 IDC MarketScape for worldwide AI IT services. Quantiphi is an AI-first digital transformation engineering company that draws upon its portfolio of repeatable IP and accelerators and partnerships with major AI technology providers such as Google, AWS, and NVIDIA to assemble and scale AI solutions for clients in a variety of industries. Leveraging a talent pool of industry analysts, cloud/data engineers, and ML engineers, the company's engagement model takes clients from ideation (hack it) to pilot (prove it) to production applications (nail it) to a factory-based model for AI solutions (scale it).
Quantiphi aligns its solutions with the customer needs and offers the right combination of support and services, enabling customers to effectively transform their businesses with AI. Quantiphi has created an industrialized, IP-driven approach for building customized AI solutions using a repository of microagents that perform specialized tasks. Qognition.AI, Quantiphi's orchestration platform for MLOps, provides access to the repository as well as tools to manage the process of assembling, training, validating, and monitoring AI solutions at scale.
