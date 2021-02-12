MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantiphi, an applied AI and data science software and services company, today announced that it has been named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Artificial Intelligence Services, 2020 ( Doc # US45733220, December 2020) report. Quantiphi is one of just four companies featured in the report, which covers a selection of vendors that offer an innovative new technology or a groundbreaking business model, or both in artificial intelligence (AI) services.
"AI has quickly evolved from a 'nice-to-have technology' to a business imperative, driving enterprise demand for expertise from solution design through production at scale," said Jennifer Hamel, Research Manager for IDC's Worldwide Services team. "Quantiphi approaches the AI services market in distinct ways, partnering with its clients to apply complex AI techniques to solve real business problems."
The report acknowledges Quantiphi's broad portfolio of repeatable IP and accelerators, and strong partnerships with major AI technology providers (e.g., Google, AWS, and NVIDIA) to assemble and scale AI solutions for clients in a variety of industries, leveraging a talent pool of industry analysts, cloud/data engineers, and ML engineers.
"We are proud to be named as an IDC Innovator for our approach to building AI-First Digital Transformation Engineering solutions and solving complex business problems for our clients across industries," said Asif Hasan, Co-Founder, Quantiphi. "With a broad range of industry-focused solutions and end-to-end deployment capabilities, we continue to empower enterprises to manage the process of assembling, training, validating, operating and monitoring AI solutions at scale
According to the IDC Innovator Assessment:
"Quantiphi's AI solutions target horizontal workloads, such as contact center and document processing, as well as packaged solutions that leverage repeatable patterns and use cases across a broad range of industry verticals."
"The company's engagement model takes clients from ideation ("hack it") to pilot ("prove it") to production applications ("nail it") to a factory-based model for AI solutions ("scale it")."
"Quantiphi aims to deconstruct the "mythical data science unicorn" by combining competency in three areas to solve business problems: industry analysts, who orchestrate people, processes, and technologies; cloud/data engineers, who organize data, create data pipelines, and prepare data for modeling; and ML engineers, who provide deep learning and statistical ML modeling expertise."
About IDC Innovators
IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors – under $100M in revenue at time of selection -- chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor's company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.
About Quantiphi
Quantiphi is an award-winning applied AI and data science software and services company driven by the desire to solve transformational problems at the heart of business. Quantiphi solves the toughest and complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at unprecedented speed. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless, processes autonomous and businesses safer by detecting risks, threats and anomalies. For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit http://www.quantiphi.com.
