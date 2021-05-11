MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantiphi, an AI first digital transformation engineering company, today announced that it has been rated as an Innovator in the NelsonHall NEAT Vendor Evaluation: Intelligent Automation in Banking, 2021 report. Quantiphi is the only company featured as an Innovator in the AI Services Capability and one of just four companies recognized in the Professional Services Capability market segment.
"Quantiphi is positioned as an innovator within intelligent automation in banking based on the company's strong capabilities in unstructured data processing services and domain expertise with financial institutions," said Andy Efstathiou, Banking Sourcing Research Director at NelsonHall.
The report identified Quantiphi as an Innovator, reflecting Quantiphi's ability to meet future client requirements as well as deliver immediate benefits to its banking clients with specific capability in AI and professional services.
"We are thrilled to be named a NEAT Innovator for our next-gen AI, ML and Data services offerings for our Banking & Financial Services client," said Bhaskar Kalita, Head of FSI, Quantiphi. "With a broad range of industry-focused AI/ML solutions and strong capabilities in unstructured data processing services, we continue to standardize, consolidate, and automate operations across multiple products and markets to solve what matters for financial institutions."
According to the Neat Vendor Analysis Report, Quantiphi's intelligent automation services are focused on integration and implementation. Quantiphi is a preferred partner in the BFS industry for the following offerings:
Document AI processing: Pulling data from contract documents and applications
Conversational AI: Analysis of voice interactions, primarily customers
Computer vision: Analyzing threats in bank branches and how traders call out options contracts
To read a custom version of the report, click here.
About Quantiphi
Quantiphi is an award-winning AI first digital transformation engineering company driven by the desire to solve transformational problems at the heart of business. Quantiphi solves the toughest and complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at unprecedented speed. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless, processes autonomous and businesses safer by detecting risks, threats and anomalies. For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit http://www.quantiphi.com
About NelsonHall
NelsonHall is a leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services. Founded in 1998, and with analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.
