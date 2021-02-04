NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and northeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult Sunday morning through early Sunday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A heavy band of snowfall will overspread the area Sunday morning, with snow continuing into Sunday afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1-2 in/hr will be possible within this heavy band. Snowfall will clear the area from SW-NE Sunday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&