MARLBOROUGH, MASS., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantiphi, an award-winning AI-first digital transformation engineering company, announced today that it will be an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner for Google's initiative to deliver Edge applications in collaboration with 5G service providers. Quantiphi will enable the latest 5G capabilities at the Edge across multiple data streams, including intelligent video analytics.
As an ISV partner, Quantiphi will use its solution portfolio along Google Cloud's Multi-access Edge computing capabilities to create value to telecom enterprise customers globally.
"Quantiphi is proud to be a launch partner for Google Cloud's 5G Edge AI Solutions. We recognize the opportunity for telcos worldwide to harness the power of 5G by unlocking new use cases with AI solutions," said Asif Hasan, Co-founder at Quantiphi, Inc. "We are excited to bring together Quantiphi's AI/ML capabilities and the power of Google Cloud's ecosystem to extend the reach of AI solutions to the edge with impactful use-cases ranging from privacy-preserving safety surveillance, improving customer experience, and facilitating smarter operations for enterprises while ensuring the highest standards in the application of responsible AI principles"
"Communications service providers have a significant opportunity to support enterprise customers at the network edge with the delivery of applications and cloud capabilities via 5G and partner networks," said Tanuj Raja, Global Head, Strategic Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We're excited to work with Quantiphi to help communications service providers address this opportunity, and to deliver Quantiphi's AI and analytics solutions to the network edge, with low latency, via Anthos."
Global deployment of 5G networks will play a crucial role in the next phase of growth in smart cities, home automation, Industry 4.0, retail and entertainment experiences. AI solutions deployed at the 5G Network Edge can deliver ultra-low latency inferences and responses that can dramatically enhance the functioning of intelligent systems across industries.
"Quantiphi aims to enable our global telecom customers to provide better services to their end customers and with Google's platform capabilities, we can create an array of AI solutions to monetize the Edge as a business services platform." said Sesh Rangarajan,Global Business Leader - Telecom, Media, Entertainment and Gaming at Quantiphi. "AI solutions deployed on 5G Network Edge are another opportunity to create value that allows telcos to maximise the returns on their 5G investments."
As a Forrester leader in Computer Vision and with over 500+ Google Cloud certified professionals worldwide, Quantiphi is ready to deliver 5G MEC capabilities to telecom clients and their enterprise customers.
About Quantiphi
Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital transformation engineering company driven by the desire to solve transformational problems at the heart of the business. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences are frictionless, processes autonomous, and businesses safer.
For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit http://www.quantiphi.com.
