MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, has been named "2020 Public Sector Partner of the Year - US Education" by Google Cloud. Quantiphi is recognized for its achievements and contributions towards the US educational sector and for seamlessly leveraging Google Cloud for developing groundbreaking AI-powered learning solutions.
Being a Google Cloud Premier Partner allows Quantiphi to help the world embark on a data and AI-led digital transformation journey that promises impactful and measurable results. Quantiphi has developed numerous delivery and sales accelerators that have reduced time-to-market for customer solutions and ensured the timely deployment to address and tackle the challenges caused by the pandemic, enabling public sectors like the education sector to stay ahead of the innovation curve in AI and Machine Learning (ML).
"We are firm believers in advancing learning for everyone and will continue to focus on harnessing the power of Google Cloud to deliver innovative learning solutions that help transform classrooms and academic institutions worldwide," said Asif Hasan, Co-founder, Quantiphi. "Partnering with Google Cloud has given us the opportunity to create AI powered immersive learning experiences as the world adjusts to the new normal"
"Quantiphi adopted Google's 'serve, not sell' customer approach, in which we helped clients in the U.S. education sector persevere during times of need," said Taylor Cyr, Practice Lead, Public Sector & Higher Education, Quantiphi. "For instance, we became a Google Cloud Rapid Response Virtual Agent implementation partner, assisting healthcare providers, state governments, schools, and research institutions maintain continuity and community outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic."
"We're excited to recognize Quantiphi as our Public Sector Partner of the Year for US Education based on their deep knowledge and proven experience helping US education customers succeed.," said Carolee Gearhart, Global Channel Chief at Google Cloud. "Over the past year, public sector organizations have increasingly relied on digital technologies to respond to crises and rapid change, and we're proud of the support that our partners like Quantiphi have provided these important institutions."
With the education sector being one of the most disrupted public sectors during the pandemic, we saw a major paradigm shift from traditional learning to online learning. To support the education community, and most importantly, to ensure that learning never stops, Quantiphi developed a wide array of cutting-edge AI-powered learning solutions that help institutions to experiment and adopt new tools and technologies to ensure meaningful and continued learning.
Here are a few initiatives that helped Quantiphi earn the recognition of an innovator in the public sector from Google Cloud:
- Deep Learning-based Intelligent Tutor System: Quantiphi used its AI expertise to develop and deploy an AI-powered tutor solution—an intelligent and adaptive personalized tutor that assists students across multiple learning contexts and domains by creating dynamic reading and writing activities from learning resources and providing real-time feedback, creating a personalized learning experience even outside the classroom.
- AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Matching System: Quantiphi and Google Cloud teamed up to provide a solution utilizing Google Cloud Platform and Machine Learning technologies that helps medical institutes process and match massive amounts of structured and unstructured patient data with suitable clinical trial information and eligibility criteria. The highly scalable ML-based solution is designed to help medical institutes to make more informed treatment decisions and promote greater care.
- Student Engagement and Retention Solution: With Google Cloud Student Success Services, Quantiphi built a multivariate rescoring model to help predict the likelihood of a student dropping out of a course and identify important factors driving the student's dropout rate. The solution enables educators and administrators to significantly reduce attrition by proactively engaging students throughout the completion of the course and program.
Quantiphi earned recognition from Fast Company for World Changing Ideas for our medical imaging diagnostics solution for Johns Hopkins University BIOS Division
Quantiphi has been named the 2020 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year - Data Analytics and is a premier partner for Google Cloud holding advanced specializations in machine learning, data analytics, and marketing analytics.
About Quantiphi
Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to solve transformational problems at the heart of the business. Quantiphi solves the toughest and complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud, data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at unprecedented speed. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless, processes autonomous and businesses safer by detecting risks, threats, and anomalies. Together with partners and customers, we embark on a data and AI-led transformation journey that delivers impactful and measurable results. For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit http://www.quantiphi.com
