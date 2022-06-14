Google Cloud's Breakthrough Partner of the Year award is Quantiphi's sixth award in a six-year partnership journey
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, has been recognized as the 2021 Breakthrough Partner of the Year - North America by Google Cloud. Quantiphi has received this honor for its excellence and innovation in delivering exceptional value for its customers by combining the power of Google Cloud, advanced analytics, and cutting-edge AI.
"Google Cloud's Breakthrough Partner of the Year award is our sixth award in a six-year partnership journey. It serves as a validation of our commitment to innovate, design, and engineer ground-breaking solutions for the digital age," said Asif Hasan, Co-founder at Quantiphi. "This is an exciting milestone for our partnership, as it enables our customers to tap into the unparalleled power of Google Cloud and the latest advancements in AI, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics".
"We're delighted to recognize Quantiphi as our Breakthrough Partner of the Year for North America based on their incredible growth with Google Cloud and their continued commitment to customer success," said Bronwyn Hastings, VP of Global ISV Partnerships and Channels, Google Cloud. "These annual awards recognize the exceptional commitment partners like Quantiphi have made to supporting customers' digital transformations, as well as their extensive technical capabilities across Google Cloud solutions and products."
The partnership with Google Cloud has enabled Quantiphi to innovate AI-led digital transformation journeys for its customers with measurable and impactful results. In 2021, Quantiphi delivered numerous engineering assets and packaged solutions that leveraged Google Cloud's AI and data products. Quantiphi also empowers their customers with the tools to accelerate digital transformation and achieve unprecedented growth.
Quantiphi is proud of the growth and excellence achieved over the years through our partnership with Google Cloud. Breakthrough Partner of the Year award marks an important milestone in our journey from being a launch partner of Machine Learning specialization to becoming the leading innovator in the Cloud, Data and AI landscape," said Saurabh Mishra, Global Head of Google Cloud Business at Quantiphi. "It validates our continued investment in innovation with Google Cloud and our commitment to accelerating the innovation agenda for enterprises through an AI-first digital engineering approach."
Quantiphi has achieved multiple recognitions over the years. Quantiphi was awarded the 2020 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award – Data Analytics and the 2020 Public Sector Partner of the Year – US Education. Previously, Quantiphi was recognized as Google Cloud Machine Learning Partner of the Year in 2018 and 2017 and Google Cloud Social Impact Partner for 2019.
A few initiatives that helped Quantiphi earn this recognition:
- Visual Quality Inspection: As a launch partner, a computer vision model for an automobile company was deployed to identify engine defects in real-time with 99.5% accuracy.
- Vertex AI Adoption: Quantiphi developed a highly scalable Machine Learning Operations pipeline for a semiconductor manufacturer by setting up a dedicated AI center of excellence for over 2000 engineers.
- Contact Center AI Transformation: A next-gen automation experience for the client to deliver an efficient, seamless, and interconnected journey from enrollment to retirement. Over 4M calls were automated annually with a 25% reduction in average call handling time.
- Healthcare Data Engine: Enabled data modernization focusing on harmonizing healthcare data into a cohesive and standardized dataset ready for in-depth HDE analysis.
- Customer Data Platform: Quantiphi helped a client drive consumer centricity using the Google Cloud Platform to build a holistic view of their customers and empower them with the tools to generate actionable insights and create customer profiles.
About Quantiphi
Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Quantiphi solves the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud, and data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at unprecedented speed. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless, processes autonomous and businesses safer by detecting risks, threats, and anomalies. Together with partners and customers, we embark on a data and AI-led transformation journey that delivers impactful and measurable results.
For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit http://www.quantiphi.com
