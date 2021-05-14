MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantiphi, an AI first digital transformation engineering company, announced today that it has been selected as AWS Rising Star of the Year 2021. The award recognizes Quantiphi's performance and commitment to helping Canadian customers drive innovation and build solutions on the AWS Cloud.
Announced during the annual AWS Partner Summit, the AWS Rising Star of the Year Award recognizes Quantiphi's AWS capabilities and specializations acquired over the past year. This is a testament to Quantiphi's ability to build and deploy AWS solutions at scale, leveraging Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence and developing critical solutions to address business challenges amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This award acknowledges Quantiphi's clear focus over the last few years to scale our machine learning and data offerings, focusing on agility, innovation, and delivering value outcomes for our clients," said Reghu Hariharan, Co-founder, Quantiphi, Inc. "Our close collaboration with AWS, ability to innovate has enabled us to bring new solutions to market and achieve exponential results for our clients. With our deep expertise in AWS services and technology stack - we are fully integrated and readily equipped to help customers across a wide range of industries to remove the friction of managing IT and set the platform for innovation.
Quantiphi was selected for this accolade based on its immense growth as an APN partner in Canada. The firm ramped upon its local capabilities and capacity in the region while continually investing in AWS skills development and achieved more than 450 certifications in AWS. In addition to supporting customers, Quantiphi also developed 10 solutions for AWS Marketplace in 2020, achieving business outcomes previously unimaginable.
About Quantiphi
Quantiphi is an award-winning AI first digital transformation engineering company driven by the desire to solve transformational problems at the heart of business. Quantiphi solves the toughest and complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at unprecedented speed. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless, processes autonomous and businesses safer by detecting risks, threats and anomalies. For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit http://www.quantiphi.com.
