DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quantum Computing Market Research Report by Technology, by Deployment, by Offering, by End-Use, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Quantum Computing Market size was estimated at USD 421.48 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 509.61 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.24% to reach USD 1,339.16 million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Quantum Computing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Quantum Computing Market, including 1QB Information Technologies Inc., Amazon, Amgen Inc, Anyon Systems Inc, Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd, D-Wave Systems, Google, Honeywell International, Intel, International Business Machines, IonQ Inc., Microsoft, QC Ware, Quantum Circuits, Rigetti Computing, and River Lane Research.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Quantum Computing Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Quantum Computing Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Quantum Computing Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Quantum Computing Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Quantum Computing Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Quantum Computing Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Quantum Computing Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing demand for faster data operations, secure data transfer, and communications
5.1.1.2. Early adoption of quantum computing in banking and finance industry
5.1.1.3. Rise in investments in quantum computing technology
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Accuracy and fault tolerance to ensure the reliability
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Market instabilities detected by identifying stock market risks and optimize the trading trajectories, portfolios, and asset pricing and hedging
5.1.3.2. Surge in number of strategic partnerships and collaborations to carry out advancements in quantum computing technology
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Extremely costly process
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Quantum Computing Market, by Technology
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Quantum Annealing
6.3. Superconducting Qubits
6.4. Topological and Photonic
6.5. Trapped Ions
7. Quantum Computing Market, by Deployment
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Cloud-Based
7.3. On Premise
8. Quantum Computing Market, by Offering
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Consulting
8.3. Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS)
8.4. Services
8.5. Systems
9. Quantum Computing Market, by End-Use
9.1. Introduction
9.3. Banking and Finance
9.4. Chemicals
9.5. Energy and Power
9.6. Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
9.7. Space and Defense
10. Quantum Computing Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Machine Learning
10.3. Optimization
10.4. Quantum Chemistry
10.5. Quantum Finance
10.6. Simulation
11. Americas Quantum Computing Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Quantum Computing Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Quantum Computing Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. 1QB Information Technologies Inc.
15.2. Amazon
15.3. Amgen Inc
15.4. Anyon Systems Inc
15.5. Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd
15.6. D-Wave Systems
15.7. Google
15.8. Honeywell International
15.9. Intel
15.10. International Business Machines
15.11. IonQ Inc.
15.12. Microsoft
15.13. QC Ware
15.14. Quantum Circuits
15.15. Rigetti Computing
15.16. River Lane Research
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ihx5zk
