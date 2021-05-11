BARNEVELD, Wis., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Users of now-obsolete RENCO model turn to Quantum Devices
Since being absorbed by Heidenhain, RENCO has eliminated many of their encoder products. The most recent model discontinued is their RCML15 rotary encoder, a slim and lightweight commutating encoder popular among motor designers and used in a multitude of industries.
To help fill the needs of former RENCO customers left in the lurch by this obsolescence, Quantum Devices is announcing availability of a drop-in replacement: their QML35 optical rotary encoder.
The QML35 rotary encoder has a similar low profile, same electrical characteristics as the RCML15, and uses the same connector—eliminating any concerns of backward compatibility.
The QML35 rotary encoder is valued for its bearingless, modular design with an assembled height of just 0.43". Its special features are easy lock-n-twist assembly, high noise immunity, and multiple mounting options including the drop-in replacement of the RCML15's 1.28" bolt circle.
With resolutions up to 8192 lines per revolution and up to 1MHz frequency response, the QML35 delivers impressive functionality with a very small footprint. With a proven track record in applications with limited space, such as robotics, automation, AGVs and medical technology, the USA made QML35 is the perfect choice for existing or new applications.
For further information on QML35 specifications and pricing, please see: https://www.quantumdev.com/products/optical-encoders/qml35/
Online orders are typically available to ship within 48 hours.
Based in Barneveld, Wisconsin, Quantum Devices manufactures optical encoders in many different configurations. For those needing custom line counts, commutations or bore sizes, they have engineers available to customize an optical encoder for your application.
