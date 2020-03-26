SAN JOSE, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced new product lines and capabilities which significantly expand its video surveillance and physical security product portfolio. The expanded portfolio includes:
- A new line of network video recording servers
- A new line of servers for building management systems and GPU-based video analytics
- New capabilities for the VS-HCI Series, which the company launched in 2019 to provide hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) for surveillance recording, video management, and building operations.
These expanded product offerings add to Quantum's existing solutions for shared archive storage for surveillance, based on its StorNext® file system and the recently announced acquisition of the ActiveScale™ object storage solutions. The result is one of the broadest security infrastructure solution portfolios available from any single vendor.
New Network Video Recording Server Line
Quantum's new line of Network Video Recording (NVR) servers complement the company's VS-HCI Series and are offered in both mini-tower and rack-mounted form factors to provide customers with a range of affordable, reliable, and high-performance options for surveillance recording and video management. Quantum's VST mini-tower NVRs are designed to support the surveillance of retail stores, gas stations, small buildings and campuses, and other small implementations, while Quantum's VS4160 NVR is one of the most dense and highest capacity NVRs available for environments with large retention requirements.
New Analytics and Application Servers
To support the extreme graphics processing and parallel workload demands of video analytics, Quantum has introduced the VS2108-A analytics server. The VS2108-A can be configured with up to six GPUs in a compact 2U chassis and will accelerate results with leading video analytics software platforms. For access control and building management applications that require a highly available architecture, Quantum is introducing a new highly available application server, the VS1110-A. Quantum's new VS1110-A Enterprise application server utilizes the same virtual machine (VM) failover capability found in Quantum's VS-HCI series. Like the VS-HCI series, the VS1110-A server can be monitored remotely via a secure web-based portal, enabling facilities managers, integrators and Quantum support to proactively monitor this system anytime, anywhere.
Monitor VS-HCI Series Health Remotely via Secure Web-Based Portal
Quantum has enhanced the capabilities of the VS-HCI series with secure, remote monitoring via a web-based portal. The Quantum VS-HCI series provides hyperconverged infrastructure for surveillance recording, video management, and building operations. The highly available architecture scales out as video camera counts increase and makes it easy to manage operations by running multiple physical security workloads on a single platform.
Quantum StorNext and ActiveScale Storage for Large Surveillance Archives
On March 16, 2020, Quantum announced that it had completed the acquisition of the ActiveScale object storage business from Western Digital. Object storage can be used as a tier for multi-petabyte surveillance infrastructure. Video is typically captured and recorded on higher-performance servers, then archived on object storage-based systems. The combination of Quantum's StorNext file system and ActiveScale object storage can be a valuable solution for shared archive storage in many surveillance environments.
Supporting Quotes
"The most important message from Quantum to all of our customers and partners during this unprecedented time is that our top priority is the health and safety of our society, our employees, our communities and all of you. Our next priority is to ensure business continuity and site security," said Jamie Lerner, President and CEO, Quantum. "Video surveillance plays a vital role in securing infrastructure and critical assets, and in protecting citizens. We've applied our years of expertise to build a comprehensive portfolio for surveillance, and we are responding quickly to the needs of our customers."
"Kepler Networks customers are on the front line of change in the surveillance industry, and as video surveillance technology has evolved it has placed unprecedented strain on storage," said Gavin Bortles, President, Kepler Networks. "Customers who adopt intelligent, scalable storage as the foundation of their new surveillance and security system leave more budget for cameras, analytics, and other tools dedicated to protecting people and property."
About Quantum
Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.
Quantum and the Quantum logo, and StorNext are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Activescale is a common law trademark of Quantum Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. Quantum advises caution in reliance on forward-looking statements. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Quantum Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Quantum") may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the value of the combination of the StorNext file system with ActiveScale object storage in shared archive storage in surveillance environments and the Company's ability to bring new product offerings to the market at a rapid pace. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the risk that Quantum will not recognize the anticipated benefits of the combination of the StorNext file system with ActiveScale object storage, and that Quantum cannot develop the technology to meet market needs for new product offerings, and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in Quantum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee on August 6, 2019. Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
