TEL AVIV, Israel, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines, creator of the first complete hardware and software solution for the control and operation of quantum computers, announced today that it has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in the June 2020 Cool Vendors in Quantum Computing report.
According to the report, "disruptive quantum computing may be a decade away, but ongoing advances demonstrate that I&O leaders have to start planning staffing, skills and projects. Our Cool Vendors provide I&O leaders leverage for learning and applying quantum computing."
"We are honored to be recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor," said Dr. Itamar Sivan, Co-founder and CEO of Quantum Machines. "We believe quantum technology has the potential to revolutionize not only computing but all aspects of our lives. Our mission is to ensure that all quantum researchers have the right technology in place to maximize the potential of the quantum technology available and help tackle the biggest challenges in quantum computing today."
QM's full-stack Quantum Orchestration Platform enables an entirely new approach to controlling and operating quantum processors.
Capable of running even the most complex algorithms - from near-term applications of quantum computers to challenges of quantum-error-correction - the Quantum Orchestration Platform optimizes the use of all quantum processors, right out-of-the-box from an intuitive and convenient interface.
