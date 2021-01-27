Quantum Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quantum Corp.)

Quantum Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quantum Corp.)

 By Quantum Corp.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced today financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2020. 

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Summary

  • Revenue grew 14% sequentially to $98.0 million
  • Gross margin was 43.1%
  • GAAP net loss was $2.7 million, or ($0.07) per share
  • Non-GAAP adjusted net income improved to $0.01 million, $0.00 per share
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased $0.6 million sequentially to $9.4 million

Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, Quantum commented, "Revenue in the third quarter once again exceeded our guidance due to continued growth across our traditional market verticals, including with our hyperscale customers, as well as an initial recovery in our Media and Entertainment business, coupled with increasing evidence that our new strategy is resonating with customers. Notably, the higher-than-expected revenue resulted in continued improvement in adjusted EBITDA and our achievement of breakeven on an adjusted basis ahead of plan. These accomplishments are particularly noteworthy considering the higher sales and channel expenses incurred in the quarter to support our new product introductions as well as the expansion of our leadership team."

"In addition to our strong financial results, our business transformation continued with the introduction of multiple new products to classify, manage and protect unstructured data, on premise or in the cloud. We closed our first ATFS and StorNext 7 deals with the subscription software pricing, and we expect these solutions will drive a growing contribution of recurring revenue and higher margins, while also increasing the total addressable market of Quantum's solutions.  Also during the quarter, we further expanded our software offerings through the acquisition of Square Box Systems, including its flagship product, CatDV, a software platform that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to catalog and analyze digital assets."

"Looking ahead to the fourth fiscal quarter, we expect to continue our recent momentum and are guiding for another quarter of solid operating performance in what has historically been a seasonally weak quarter for Quantum, driven by a combination of ongoing operational execution and incremental traction across our market verticals, including with our leading hyperscale and global web scale customers."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 vs. Prior Quarter

Revenue increased 14% sequentially to $98.0 million for the third quarter fiscal 2021, exceeding the Company's guidance of $91 million to $95 million. Gross profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $42.3 million, or 43.1% of revenue, compared to $38.7 million, or 45.1% of revenue, in the prior quarter. The decrease in gross margin reflected the higher product revenue in the quarter, which was comprised of a less favorable product mix.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $36.2 million, or 36.9% of revenue, compared to $35.2 million, or 41.1% of revenue, in the prior quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $26.4 million in the quarter, compared to $23.4 million in the second fiscal quarter. Research and development expenses were $9.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $10.2 million last quarter.

GAAP net loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $2.7 million, or ($0.07) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.6 million, or ($0.11) per share, in the second fiscal quarter. Excluding stock compensation, restructuring charges and other non-recurring costs, non-GAAP adjusted net income in the third fiscal quarter improved to $0.01 million, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.2 million, or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share last quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased to $9.4 million, compared to $8.9 million in the prior quarter.

For a full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results and additional cautionary language about the use of non-GAAP financial measures, please see the financial reconciliation tables below.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash amounted to $17.4 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $12.3 million as of March 31, 2020. Both balances include $5.0 million in restricted cash required under the Company's Credit Agreements, and $0.8 million of short-term restricted cash. Outstanding debt as of December 31, 2020 on a gross basis was $201.2 million and $170.2 million on a net basis after netting $21 million in unamortized debt issuance costs. This compares to $167.8 million of outstanding debt as of March 31, 2020 on a gross basis, and was $154.1 million on a net basis after netting $13.7 million in unamortized debt issuance costs. Total interest expense was $7.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Outlook

For the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, the Company expects revenues to be $98 million, plus or minus $3 million. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is expected to be breakeven, plus or minus $1 million, and related adjusted earnings (loss) per share of $0.00, plus or minus $0.02. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $9 million, plus or minus $1 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a live conference call today, January 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss these results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 888-506-0062 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-973-528-0011 (International). This conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet with a slide presentation and can be accessed by all interested parties on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.quantum.com under the events and presentations tab.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available through February 3, 2021. To access the replay dial 1-877-481-4010 and enter the pass code 39583 at the prompt. International callers should dial +1-919-882-2331 and enter the same passcode. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days.

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades.  With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and was added to the Russell 2000® Index in 2020 as part of the index's annual constitution. For more information visit www.quantum.com/.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Information

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements related to future projections of our financial results; that our newly introduced products will drive a growing contribution of recurring revenue and deliver higher margins, while also increasing the total addressable market of our solutions; and our expectations to continue our operational execution and to gain incremental traction across our market verticals, including with our leading hyperscale and global web scale customers.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: risks related to the need to address the many challenges facing our business; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain, employees, operations, sales and overall market conditions; the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; our ability to integrate the business, products, employees and other aspects of Square Box Systems; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of our business) and the anticipated benefits of the transformation and restructuring plans; the outcome of any claims and disputes; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee on June 24, 2020. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shelton Group

Leanne K. Sievers, President

P: 949-224-3874

E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

 

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





December 31, 2020



March 31, 2020

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

11,632





$

6,440



Restricted cash

766





830



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,430 and $1,247 as of

December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively

69,440





70,370



Manufacturing inventories

33,854





29,196



Service parts inventories

22,998





20,502



Other current assets

7,946





8,489



Total current assets

146,636





135,827



Property and equipment, net

9,855





9,046



Restricted cash

5,000





5,000



Right-of-use assets, net

10,096





12,689



Other long-term assets

5,244





3,433



Total assets

$

185,781





$

165,995



Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

30,027





$

36,949



Deferred revenue

75,442





81,492



Long-term debt, current portion

1,850





7,321



Accrued compensation

19,225





14,957



Other accrued liabilities

18,449





14,867



Total current liabilities

144,993





158,254



Deferred revenue

34,565





37,443



Long-term debt, net of current portion

178,276





146,847



Operating lease liabilities

8,500





10,822



Other long-term liabilities

13,423





11,154



Total liabilities

379,757





364,520



Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)







Stockholders' deficit







Preferred stock, 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued as of December 31, 2020

and March 31, 2020, respectively







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 125,000 shares authorized; 41,554 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 39,905 as of March 31, 2020, respectively

416





399



Additional paid-in capital

526,307





505,762



Accumulated deficit

(721,161)





(703,164)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

462





(1,522)



Total stockholders' deficit

(193,976)





(198,525)



Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

185,781





$

165,995



 

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Nine Months Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenue:















   Product

$

63,021





$

66,435





$

153,557





$

200,361



   Service

31,169





32,892





93,049





98,673



   Royalty

3,833





3,988





10,543





15,700



      Total revenue

98,023





103,315





257,149





314,734



Cost of revenue:















   Product

43,311





43,672





108,691





140,337



   Service

12,433





12,567





36,593





37,972



      Total cost of revenue

55,744





56,239





145,284





178,309



Gross profit

42,279





47,076





111,865





136,425



Operating expenses:















   Research and development

9,589





9,325





29,983





27,058



   Sales and marketing

15,294





15,421





40,019





46,101



   General and administrative

11,103





10,719





32,928





43,623



   Restructuring charges

200





(64)





2,837





1,020



      Total operating expenses

36,186





35,401





105,767





117,802



Income from operations

6,093





11,675





6,098





18,623



Other expense, net

(698)





(611)





(1,395)





(446)



Interest expense

(7,808)





(6,425)





(21,823)





(19,079)



Net income (loss) before income taxes

(2,413)





4,639





(17,120)





(902)



Income tax provision (benefit)

256





(110)





877





471



Net income (loss)

$

(2,669)





$

4,749





$

(17,997)





$

(1,373)



















Net income (loss) per share - basic

$

(0.07)





$

0.12





$

(0.45)





$

(0.04)



Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$

(0.07)





$

0.10





$

(0.45)





$

(0.04)



Weighted average shares - basic

40,927





38,134





40,374





36,828



Weighted average shares - diluted

40,927





46,567





40,374





36,828



 

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)





Nine Months Ended December 31,



2020



2019

Operating activities







Net loss

$

(17,997)





$

(1,373)



  Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  







Depreciation and amortization

3,898





3,119



Amortization of debt issuance costs

4,906





3,012



Long-term debt related costs

167







Provision for product and service inventories

4,764





4,946



Stock-based compensation

6,428





5,408



Bad debt expense

123





220



Deferred income taxes

6





242



Unrealized foreign exchange loss

1,984





479



Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

1,342





11,731



Manufacturing inventories

(7,732)





(8,915)



Service parts inventories

(4,559)





(2,881)



Accounts payable

(7,022)





7,676



Accrued restructuring charges

210





(2,876)



Accrued compensation

4,268





(2,345)



Deferred revenue

(9,727)





(17,176)



Other assets and liabilities

(1,323)





(6,233)



Net cash used in operating activities

(20,264)





(4,966)



Investing activities







Purchases of property and equipment

(4,665)





(2,327)



Business acquisition, net of cash acquired

(2,636)







Net cash used in investing activities

(7,301)





(2,327)



Financing activities







Borrowings of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

19,400







Borrowings of credit facility

232,663





245,590



Repayments of credit facility

(229,847)





(241,539)



Borrowings of payment protection program

10,000







Payment of taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock





(171)



Proceeds from issuance of common stock

539







Net cash provided by financing activities

32,755





3,880



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(62)





(3)



Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   

5,128





(3,416)



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

12,270





16,855



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

17,398





$

13,439



NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have presented Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), non-U.S. GAAP financial measures defined below.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before interest expense (net), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, long-term debt related costs, costs related to the financial restatement and related activities described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020, and other non-recurring expenses.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense, long-term debt related costs, business acquisition costs, costs related to the financial restatement and related activities described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 and other non-recurring (income) expenses. The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Basic and Diluted share using the Company's above-referenced definition of Adjusted Net Income (Loss).

The Company considers other non-recurring expenses to be expenses that have not been incurred within the prior two years and are not expected to recur within the next two years. Such expenses include certain strategic and financial restructuring expenses.

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to Net Income (Loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operating plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business performance. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Basic and Diluted Share serve as appropriate measures to be used in evaluating the performance of our business and help our investors better compare our operating performance over multiple periods. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors.

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

  • Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) interest and tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; (2) capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (3) changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (4) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation expense; (5) potential future costs related to our long-term debt; (6) potential future restructuring expenses; (7) potential future costs related to business acquisitions; or (8) potential future costs related to our financial statement restatement and other related activities;
  • Adjusted Net Income (Loss) does not reflect: (1) potential future restructuring activities; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation expense; (3) potential future costs related to our long-term debt; (4) potential future costs related to business acquisitions; (5) potential future costs related to our financial statement restatement and other related activities; and
  • Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) along with other U.S. GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics and our U.S. GAAP financial results.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, Net Loss (in thousands):



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2019



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2019

Net income (loss)

$

(2,669)





$

4,749





$

(17,997)





$

(1,373)



Interest expense

7,808





6,425





21,823





19,079



Provision for income taxes

256





(110)





877





471



Depreciation and amortization expense

1,347





1,081





3,898





3,119



Stock-based compensation expense

1,878





2,056





6,428





5,408



Long-term debt related costs

208









1,377







Acquisition related costs

393









393







Restructuring charges

200





(64)





2,837





1,020



Cost related to financial restatement and related activities





564









12,743



Adjusted EBITDA

$

9,421





$

14,701





$

19,636





$

40,467



















The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, Net Loss (in thousands):



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2019



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2019

Net income ( loss)

$

(2,669)





$

4,749





$

(17,997)





$

(1,373)



Restructuring charges

200





(64)





2,837





1,020



Stock-based compensation

1,878





2,056





6,428





5,408



Long-term debt related costs

208









1,377







Acquisition related costs

393









393







Cost related to financial restatement and related activities





564









12,743



   Adjusted net income (loss)

$

10





$

7,305





$

(6,962)





$

17,798



   Adjusted net income (loss) per share:















      Basic

$

0.00





$

0.19





$

(0.17)





$

0.48



      Diluted

$

0.00





$

0.16





$

(0.15)





$

0.40



   Weighted average shares outstanding:















      Basic

40,927





38,134





40,374





36,828



      Diluted

49,238





46,567





47,931





44,213



 

